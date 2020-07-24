The Zeta variant on the Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift BS6 has been updated with the SmartPlay Studio infotainment system. It was previously available only on the range-topping Alpha variant of the hatchback. The new feature though brings a price hike on the BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta variant as it now costs ₹ 5.98 lakh for the manual and ₹ 6.45 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the AMT version. Compared to the prices announced in February for the facelift, the model is now more expensive by ₹ 8500. The base price remains unchanged on the Ignis facelift with the range starting from ₹ 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The 7-inch SmartPlay Studio offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity along with a user-friendly interface

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta variant was previously offered with the 2-DIN audio system, which now gets replaced with the 7-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment unit. The system is feature-packed and can be found in almost all new Maruti offerings, at least in the top variants. Most notably, the unit offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It also doubles up as a display for the reverse camera with guidelines if the car has that feature. The touchscreen unit gets a user-friendly interface and also comes with live traffic update via the Smartplay Studio app.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta does not get any other feature upgrades

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta is positioned a grade below the Alpha variant and was always a decently kitted option for the price. The trim already comes with fog lamps, chrome accents on the front grille, alloy wheels, rear defogger, rear wiper, engine start-stop, electrically folding ORVMs, four speakers and two tweeters. However, it does miss out on LED projector lights and DRLs, puddle lamps, automatic climate control and height-adjustable driver's seat. The price difference between the Zeta and Alpha trims stands at ₹ 81,000 for the manual, and ₹ 75,000 for the AMT version.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis BS6 continues to draw power from the 1.2-litre VVT petrol engine that develops 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit. The facelifted model received cosmetic updates including a new chrome grille, revised front and rear bumper, beefy skid plates, new roof rails and a spoiler. The Ignis takes on the Ford Figo, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Hyundai Grand i10 and the likes in the segment.

