Maruti Suzuki Ignis Facelift Review

Yes! The Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift was launched almost eight months ago, and we are only getting our hands on it now! Not much changes on the facelifted model and maybe that's not a bad thing. Here's our comprehensive review of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta |
Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift prices start at Rs. 4.89 lakh and go up to Rs. 7.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • The Ignis facelift gets an updated front end, with new grille and bumper
  • Engine specifications and features stay the same
  • Prices for Maruti Suzuki Ignis start at Rs. 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Yes! It was launched around the time of the Auto Expo 2020 and it has been a while in coming, but we finally have the Maruti Suzuki Ignis facelift with us and Maruti may call it a compact urban SUV, but it is what it has always been, a hatchback! The Ignis is one of the few Maruti models which haven't exactly fired but with the coming of the facelift, Maruti says it is actually doing better than the previous model and is quite popular in other global markets. So, what's new on the Ignis and what are the updates it gets? Let's find out!

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Zeta Variants Updated With SmartPlay Studio

62dpa7ho

(The Ignis is most affordable car coming from Maruti's Nexa showrooms)

On an average Maruti continues to sell about 1,100 units of the Ignis every month. The sales of the Ignis picked up significantly in July and August 2020 with about 55 per cent and 147 per cent growth over July and August 2019 respectively. As the lockdown eased and the demand increased for personal mobility, the sales for Ignis picked up too.

Design

mdai1bf8

(The Ignis facelift gets a new grille up front along with a new bumper, similar to the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso)

The Ignis facelift does not get a sea of change. But is new is the grille up front. It now gets chrome elements with four square blocks, similar to the S-Presso, with the big Suzuki badge at the centre. The front bumper is new too. There is a nice chunky silver skid plate adding to the muscle and the rear too gets a new bumper. Apart from that, the car stays as it is, from the outside. The good news is that the Ignis always had a very distinct personality on the road and it continues to be the case with the facelift model as well. Overall, the updates to the looks of the car, make it look a little more muscular and likeable, like a Pitbull puppy, if you will!

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Registers 19.8 Per Cent Growth In October 2020 Sales

Interior and Features

4j8m0448

(The layout of the dashboard stays the same as before. No changes in the cabin either)

Step inside the cabin and you will see that it is exactly the same as before. The materials used, fit and finish and the layout is the same as on the pre-facelift model and that is not exactly a bad thing. Even though it is compact, you have that sense of space and the Ignis won't feel cramped with four adults seated inside. The Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ignis get Suzuki's Smartplay infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen which offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity. Additionally, you also get AUX and USB points.

asooi298

(The top variants of the Ignis now get Suzuki's SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a reversing camera)

While the Sigma variant misses out on audio player, the Delta trim gets an audio player with CD, USB and Aux ports. Dual airbags and ABS are standard fitments across the board and the top-spec Alpha models also get a reverse parking camera with guiding lines. The bootspace on the Ignis is 260 litres, which should be enough gobble up luggage for weekend trip for two.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki And Microsoft Partner To Launch New Driver Training Technology

Engine

uqvchfp8

(The Ignis gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm)

Under the hood is the same 1.2-litre petrol engine which is now BS6 compliant. It makes 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and the peak torque output is rated at 113 Nm coming in at 4,200 rpm. Maruti claims that the Ignis offers a fuel efficiency of 20.89 kmpl in its manual and automatic avatars which is the same as what the BS4 model offered. Our test car comes with an AGS gearbox. So, with the numbers out of the way, let's tell you how it feels to drive.

Drive Experience

fsabpp5s

(The Ignis offers a comfortable drive in the city! The mid-range is strong and acceleration is decent too)

The Ignis facelift offers the same driving experience as before. The engine continues to have that spunk, especially in the mid-range making driving in the city an easy experience. The throttle response is progressive and crisp and the engine has that sense of refinement as well. The car does well on the highway too and one can easily cruise at triple digit speeds all day long. 

nrqdljb4

(The AMT gearbox makes driving easy in the city. On the highways, it does not offer you enough confidence while overtaking)

The AMT or AGS gearbox as Maruti likes to call it, feels adequate for the city but on the highway, you will have to plan your overtaking manoeuvres. The ride quality is a little firm and bouncy and the steering feels a little, just like before, not too responsive but gets the job done!

Pricing and Verdict

je62p6t

(The Ignis is available in 7 trims, including the AMT variants. It goes up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo and its sibling, the Maruti SuzukiSwift)

In terms of rivals, it goes up against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Ford Figo and its sibling, the Maruti Suzuki Swift, all of them very capable cars in their own right. The prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios petrol start at ₹ 5.13 lakh and go up to ₹ 7.81 lakh for the top-spec turbo petrol variant and ₹ 7.75 lakh for the top Asta AMT petrol trim. Similarly, the prices for the Ford Figo petrol start at ₹ 5.49 lakh and go up to ₹ 7.05 lakh and lastly, the prices of the Swift start at ₹ 5.19 lakh and goes up to ₹ 8.02 lakh, significantly more expensive than the Ignis.

cmgr1ih4

(The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is a good fit for a young family of 2,3 or 4 people)

0 Comments

The prices of the Ignis start at ₹ 4.89 lakh and go up to ₹ 7.20 lakh, with 7 variants on sale. For a young family of four, the Ignis fits the purpose, especially with its quirky but adorable styling and the practicality it offers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

