Maruti Suzuki And Microsoft Partner To Launch New Driver Training Technology - HAMS

The new technology, Harnessing Automobile for Safety or HAMS, is claimed to offer 100 per cent automation of driving test with no manual intervention. It is being developed and tested jointly by Maruti Suzuki-promoted Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) and Microsoft Research India.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Maruti Suzuki has deployed the new HAMS technology at its Automated Driving Test Centre, in Dehradun expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki has deployed the new HAMS technology at its Automated Driving Test Centre, in Dehradun

  • The technology is called HAMS (Harnessing Automobile for Safety)
  • It has been deployed at Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), Dehradun
  • HAMS offers 100% automation of driving test with no manual intervention
Maruti Suzuki India has announced the introduction of a new a smartphone based technology, in collaboration with Microsoft Research India, which will be used for testing individuals applying for a driver's license. The new technology, Harnessing Automobile for Safety or HAMS, is claimed to offer 100 per cent automation of the driving test with no manual intervention. It is being developed and tested jointly by Maruti Suzuki-promoted Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) and Microsoft Research India.

Also Read: Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India

To test the real-world application of the new HAMS technology, Maruti Suzuki India has deployed the new HAMS technology at its Automated Driving Test Centre (ADTC), in Dehradun in association with the Transport Department, Government of Uttarakhand. The company claims that HAMS at ADTC Dehradun has brought encouraging changes in their testing process. The system takes only 10 minutes to complete the test and generate the report, and the average pass rate now stands at 54 per cent as compared to over 90 per cent in the earlier manual testing mode. Thus, improving the screening process for good drivers.

With HAMS, the average pass rate now stands at 54 per cent as compared to over 90 per cent in the earlier manual testing mode

Speaking on the deployment of the latest technology, Ajay Kumar Tomer, Executive Advisor, Maruti Suzuki India said, "Maruti Suzuki started its driving training initiative in 2000. We have cumulatively trained over 3.4 million drivers nationally. Efficient testing of candidates seeking driver's license is an important step towards imparting good driving behaviour. Use of latest technologies helps bring transparency. HAMS, developed in partnership with Microsoft Research India, is an important tool to modernize the driving license test in our country. Starting with ADTC Dehradun, this technology, will be introduced in more centres across several States."

Maruti Suzuki's Automated Driving Test Centres are equipped with advanced video analytic technology to check the driving skills of the applicants

Maruti Suzuki has partnered with several State Governments to set up state-of-the-art Automated Driving Test Centres. These centres are equipped with advanced video analytic technology to check the driving skills of the applicants and replace manual assessment of candidates.

