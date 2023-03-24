Plans For New BMW EV Motorcycle Leaked; Likely To Be Part Of G310 Range

Patent documents filed by BMW Motorrad have surfaced that could indicate its plans for a brand-new electric motorcycle. There are reports which state that the two-wheeler in question might be from BMW’s G310 line up and will be an entry level EV motorcycle that will be relatively more affordable and accessible to buyers. The images show most of the components including the batteries, the control electronics and the motor inside the frame of a motorcycle. Some parts appear to be borrowed from the CE-04 electric scooter which might be a cost-cutting move by the manufacturer.

Many components have been borrowed from the CE-04 scooter

The components look like they've been rearranged to fit the shorter wheelbase of the G310 motorcycle platform. The battery of the motorcycle is tilted at a steep angle which creates extra space in the compartment. The motor is also turned and tilted upwards to create a more compact arrangement. The motor drives a bevel gear that takes power to the front sprocket which is also connected to a large rear sprocket using a belt. The placement of the powertrain components also create space in the compartment for the user so that they can use it to store things like their helmet.

The components have been tilted and rearranged to fit the compartment accurately

The placement of the motor in the powertrain will also likely improve the handling of the motorcycle and make it more stable around the corners. The CE-04 electric scooter was reported to have power figures of 42hp and 62.36 Nm of torque. It is unclear how different the power figures will be when bolted on to a completely new platform. It is also unclear how much the vehicle will cost but we can almost bet that it will cost more than the standard G310. It will be interesting to see what BMW Motorrad has in store for us this time considering their penchant for innovation.