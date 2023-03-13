New Porsche Flagship SUV To Be Underpinned By SSP Sport Platform

Porsche recently revealed its annual report for 2022 along with some big news in regard to the company’s model line-up. The German manufacturer is eyeing to convert 80 per cent of its new car sales to all-electric by 2030 backed by the introduction of several new models including an all-new flagship SUV. The company had previously alluded to the new SUV last year at its capital market day presentation.

The next-gen Cayenne too will get an all-electric derivative.

Set to arrive post the next-gen Cayenne, the new all-electric model will be Porsche’s largest SUV in the global markets and will sit on the company’s new SSP Sport platform. The SSP Sport will be the company’s second dedicated EV platform alongside the upcoming PPE (Premium Platform Electric) that will underpin future models. While the PPE – co-developed with Audi – will form the basis for the next generation of the Macan and Cayenne alongside other Audi models, the SSP will underpin the successors to the Panamera and Taycan as well as the all-new flagship SUV. Like the PPE, the SSP architecture too is expected to be the basis of future models from other VW Group brands.

Porsche says that the new SUV will be “designed to offer strong performance and automated driving functions” while featuring some of Porsche’s trademark design cues seen on its range of cars.

Reports suggest that the new flagship SUV will follow a less conventional design with a short bonnet, flowing roofline and a liftback-style rear. The cabin meanwhile is expected to offer up to three rows of seating.

The new models is expected to make its debut only in 2027 and will be part of an extensive Porsche EV line-up that will include the 718, new Macan and Cayenne.