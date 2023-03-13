Porsche's Future EV Plans Revealed

Porsche has revealed plans for its future fleet of electric vehicles at its 2023 Annual Press Conference. The manufacturer stated that it plans to convert 80 per cent of its line-up into all-electric cars by 2030. It also said in a statement that it is currently experimenting with renewable, synthetic fuels and figuring out how to manufacture it on an industrial scale.

Photo from the 2023 Porsche Annual Press Conference

The company confirmed that the Macan will be launched as an all-electric SUV by 2024. The car will be manufactured at the Porsche plant in Leipzig in a “net carbon neutral” manner. It also plans to unveil the 718 as an all-electric sportscar in the middle of the decade. The car will be sold in parallel to the ICE version during the first few years following its launch, after which the ICE model will be phased out. The next car to undergo electrification would be the Cayenne. The company plans to launch the updated third gen Cayenne later this year which will now feature three new plug-in hybrid variants. The car will also feature an updated chassis which the company says will balance on-road performance, long-distance comfort, and off-road capability. The fully electric Cayenne will launch in the later years.

The 2023 Cayenne will receive significant updates over its predecessor

The most exciting news in the statement was the discussion regarding Porsche’s launch of an all-electric SUV positioned above the Cayenne. The SUV will be be based on the manufacturer’s SSP Sport platform and will feature automated driving functions along with good on-road performance. “We are thereby underlining and strengthening our sporty luxury positioning. We are observing growing profit pools in this segment, particularly in China and the US,” said Oliver Blume, CEO, Porsche.

Porsche's synthetic fuel plants in Chile

In 2022 Porsche had set up an synthetic fuels plant in Chile. The plant was built in collaboration with Chilean operating company Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF). Production of synthetic fuels has been underway at the plant since December 2022. “With this, we have demonstrated that e-fuels can be produced on an industrial scale,” said Blume.