Porsche Expands Customisation Project Division For One-Off Model Requests

It's not the first time we are seeing Porsche offering customisation options and it's also a common trend among premium car buyers. But now Porsche is expanding its Exclusive Manufaktur program along with the Tequipment and Classic divisions. Now this will give the chance to its customers who want to make their Porsches exclusive and one-off. This service will be offered across range and not just for sports cars or SUVs or any specific model. And there is something for classic Porsches as well, but we'll come to it in a bit.

Porsche Cayenne

Porsche has extended the range of products and services in the divisions in a way that customers can modify their vehicles to bespoke one-off units. This is an interpretation of the Sonderwunsch program, which literally translates to "special request," Porsche's customisation from the 1970s. To be precise, it is offering exterior wrap options, individual starting numbers, prints on the floor mats, illuminated door entry guards, and logo projectors in the vehicle doors among others. The unique part about this program is that the option is not limited to just new models. Yes! The personalisation also extends to used vehicles and also on table is customisations for off-road use.

(Porsche 911 Speedster)

The Tequipment division in Porsche's gallery also offers a range of accessories and retrofit options for individual customer vehicles. Now coming to classic vehicles, Porsche is currently focusing on spare parts supply and factory restorations in a bid to keep them in working condition. Now obviously, handling projects which are too radical are best for aftermarket, but the carmaker will be accepting all those projects that it finds sensible and feasible. Also, Porsche will archive every one-off request and keep them in the database.

