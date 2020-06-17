Production-Ready Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV Spied Testing In India

The Kia Sonet will strike at the heart of the competition as it enters the subcompact SUV segment

The upcoming Kia Sonet subcompact SUV has been spotted testing on the Indian roads as the Indian government has eased the lockdown restrictions. The production-ready version of the Sonet SUV was captured on camera by DCV bikes while testing in Haryana. The test mule can be seen heavily camouflaged concealing the details, however, the overall boxy silhouette and dual-tone alloy wheels reveal its identity. The carmaker is expected to launch the Sonet subcompact SUV in India during the festive season.

Kia Sonet subcompact SUV was spotted testing in Haryana

The upcoming Kia Sonet will be the third product from the South Korean car manufacturer in the Indian market after the Seltos and Carnival. We have already seen the SUV in the concept form at the Auto Expo 2020. The SUV will feature the brand's signature tiger-nose grille, chunky body cladding, scuff plates, roof rails, LED light bar running across the boot lid, sleek LED headlights, LED DRLs and a lot more.

The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV is expected to be equipped with features such as ventilated seats, sun blinds, touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Kia's UVO connected car tech, auto climate control, electric sunroof, wireless charger and push-button start-stop and more. Kia Seltos will be based on the same platform that underpins Hyundai's subcompact SUV - Venue.

The Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV concept was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

Mechanically, the SUV will share its engine options with the Hyundai Venue SUV. This includes a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol engine options. Transmission duties are likely to be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic. The SUV will be pitted against the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and the Ford EcoSport.

