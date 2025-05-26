Record-Breaking Turnout 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 in India

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Suzuki e-Access Review: In PicturesTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaAprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In IndiaOne-Off Aston Martin DB12 Volante Takes ‘Palm Beach’ Vibes Quite Literally2026 Kawasaki Z1100 To Be Introduced Soon
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveMercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveSuzuki e-Access Review: Better than Honda’s Activa e:? | First Ride | carandbike
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Indian New ChieftainBenelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India

10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To ApplyHow To Download Your E-Driving License Online In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Record-Breaking Turnout 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 in India

Over 2,000 Triumph motorcycle owners participated in the 12th edition of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 across 40 plus cities in India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 26, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 2025 edition witnessed the highest participation of Triumph bikes
  • Top fundraisers were awarded a Triumph modern classic range motorcycle
  • The ride initiative is aimed at raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.

The 12th edition of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) saw a record turnout in India, with over 3,200 riders participating across 40 plus cities on Sunday, May 18. Of the bunch, 2,000 motorcycle were Triumph modern classic motorcycle owners, marking it the highest-ever participation from the brand in the country.

DGR 2025 triumph ride edited carandbike 2

Supported globally by Triumph Motorcycles for the 12th consecutive year, the ride brought together enthusiasts of classic and modern classic motorcycles, all dressed in their finest dapper attire. The aim of the DGR is the help raise awareness and raise funds for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research. Held in line with DGR 2025’s global event, Triumph dealerships across India played host to riders in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad. Since its inception in 2012, the DGR has raised over $59.94 million USD worldwide. Internationally, Triumph Motorcycles rewarded highest contributing fundraisers with new motorcycles from its Modern Classic range.

 

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh

DGR 2025 triumph ride edited carandbike 1

Commenting on the 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking Business Unit, said, "The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 has redefined purpose-led motorcycling. From the streets of Mumbai to the avenues of Bengaluru, Triumph riders stood out—not just in style, but in spirit. This year marked a shift: record participation of over 2000 Triumph owners, stronger community ties, and a louder voice for men’s health. Our partnership with DGR goes beyond motorcycles—it reflects a shared legacy of elegance, strength, and meaningful rebellion. With the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X energizing a new wave of riders, Triumph is proud to fuel a movement that’s global, enduring, and impactful.”

# Triumph# Triumph Motorcycles India# Triumph Speed 400# Triumph Scrambler 400X# Triumph Bonneville Bobber# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The primary difference between the two is on the cosmetic front, with the XC getting a bunch of accessories as standard fitment.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What’s Different?
  • Triumph is all set to launch a new variant of its Scrambler 400 X in India, with the main difference being the addition of cross-spoke wheels.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Teased Ahead Of Launch
  • The motorcycle was otherwise offered with a standard warranty of 2 years/ unlimited kilometres
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offered With Free 10 Year Warranty Till May 31
  • According to what we’ve been told, the motorcycle will be notably more expensive than the Scrambler 400 X, while sporting a few changes on the cosmetic front
    Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Coming Soon: All We Know So Far
  • The Speed Triple RX will most likely be a more feature-packed and sportier version of the Speed Triple RS
    Triumph Speed Triple RX Teased; Global Unveil On May 13

Latest News

  • Over 2,000 Triumph motorcycle owners participated in the 12th edition of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 across 40 plus cities in India.
    Record-Breaking Turnout 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 in India
  • The RS 457, as standard, now comes with a 4-year or 48,000 kilometres warranty, up from the original 3-year or 36,000 kilometres warranty.
    Aprilia RS 457 Gets Upgraded Standard Warranty In India
  • If you thought Aston Martin couldn’t get any posher, think again. Welcome the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante—a one-of-one, drop-top, drop-dead-gorgeous grand tourer that’s basically what James Bond would drive if he retired in Miami.
    One-Off Aston Martin DB12 Volante Takes ‘Palm Beach’ Vibes Quite Literally
  • Kawasaki’s flagship sport naked which, once launched, will sit above its most popular model in India, the Kawasaki Z900.
    2026 Kawasaki Z1100 To Be Introduced Soon
  • The AX7L trim of the Thar Roxx now gets an updated sound system; Mahindra has also increased production of the SUV.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Gets Dolby Atmos In Top Variant
  • New Cherokee follows the boxy and squared out design language from other newer Jeeps.
    New-Gen Jeep Cherokee Exterior Design Revealed; Global Debut In Late 2025
  • Announced at the end of 2024, the latest additions to Ola Electric’s scooter lineup were to reach customers starting April 2025, but rollout has now been pushed forward.
    Ola S1 Z, Gig Electric Scooters Launch Delayed As Company Grapples With Sales Slowdown
  • This edition was globally unveiled back in February and celebrates the tourer's 50th year in production.
    Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 39.90 Lakh
  • The Fuel Fury 650 is a custom scrambler built on the Royal Enfield Bear 650 by Barcelona-based Fuel Motorcycles.
    Royal Enfield Fuel Fury 650 Is A Tricked-Out Bear 650 Custom
  • The Skoda Favorit hatchback was first introduced in 1987 and now the brands designers have turned it into a crossover-styled electric vehicle.
    Iconic Skoda Favorit Hatchback From 1908s Reimagined As Modern-Day Electric Crossover

Popular Triumph Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Record-Breaking Turnout 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 in India