Record-Breaking Turnout 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 in India

The 12th edition of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) saw a record turnout in India, with over 3,200 riders participating across 40 plus cities on Sunday, May 18. Of the bunch, 2,000 motorcycle were Triumph modern classic motorcycle owners, marking it the highest-ever participation from the brand in the country.

Supported globally by Triumph Motorcycles for the 12th consecutive year, the ride brought together enthusiasts of classic and modern classic motorcycles, all dressed in their finest dapper attire. The aim of the DGR is the help raise awareness and raise funds for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research. Held in line with DGR 2025’s global event, Triumph dealerships across India played host to riders in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad. Since its inception in 2012, the DGR has raised over $59.94 million USD worldwide. Internationally, Triumph Motorcycles rewarded highest contributing fundraisers with new motorcycles from its Modern Classic range.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh

Commenting on the 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking Business Unit, said, "The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 has redefined purpose-led motorcycling. From the streets of Mumbai to the avenues of Bengaluru, Triumph riders stood out—not just in style, but in spirit. This year marked a shift: record participation of over 2000 Triumph owners, stronger community ties, and a louder voice for men’s health. Our partnership with DGR goes beyond motorcycles—it reflects a shared legacy of elegance, strength, and meaningful rebellion. With the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X energizing a new wave of riders, Triumph is proud to fuel a movement that’s global, enduring, and impactful.”