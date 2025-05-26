Record-Breaking Turnout 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 in India
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on May 26, 2025
Highlights
- The 2025 edition witnessed the highest participation of Triumph bikes
- Top fundraisers were awarded a Triumph modern classic range motorcycle
- The ride initiative is aimed at raising funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.
The 12th edition of the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) saw a record turnout in India, with over 3,200 riders participating across 40 plus cities on Sunday, May 18. Of the bunch, 2,000 motorcycle were Triumph modern classic motorcycle owners, marking it the highest-ever participation from the brand in the country.
Supported globally by Triumph Motorcycles for the 12th consecutive year, the ride brought together enthusiasts of classic and modern classic motorcycles, all dressed in their finest dapper attire. The aim of the DGR is the help raise awareness and raise funds for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research. Held in line with DGR 2025’s global event, Triumph dealerships across India played host to riders in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, and Hyderabad. Since its inception in 2012, the DGR has raised over $59.94 million USD worldwide. Internationally, Triumph Motorcycles rewarded highest contributing fundraisers with new motorcycles from its Modern Classic range.
Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Launched At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
Commenting on the 2025 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking Business Unit, said, "The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2025 has redefined purpose-led motorcycling. From the streets of Mumbai to the avenues of Bengaluru, Triumph riders stood out—not just in style, but in spirit. This year marked a shift: record participation of over 2000 Triumph owners, stronger community ties, and a louder voice for men’s health. Our partnership with DGR goes beyond motorcycles—it reflects a shared legacy of elegance, strength, and meaningful rebellion. With the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X energizing a new wave of riders, Triumph is proud to fuel a movement that’s global, enduring, and impactful.”
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Triumph Models
- Triumph Tiger 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.39 - 20.49 Lakh
- Triumph Thruxton REx-Showroom Price₹ 11.92 Lakh
- Triumph Rocket 3Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.9 - 21.5 Lakh
- Triumph SpeedmasterEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.95 - 12.75 Lakh
- Triumph Street TripleEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.95 - 11.95 Lakh
- Triumph Tiger 900Ex-Showroom Price₹ 13.95 - 15.95 Lakh
- Triumph Bonneville T100Ex-Showroom Price₹ 9.49 - 10.09 Lakh
- Triumph Trident 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.45 Lakh
- Triumph Street TwinEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.95 - 8.08 Lakh
- Triumph Bonneville T120Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 11.79 Lakh
- Triumph Tiger Sport 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 8.95 Lakh
- Triumph Bonneville BobberEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.25 - 12.75 Lakh
- Triumph Street ScramblerEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.35 - 9.95 Lakh
- Triumph Speed TwinEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 Lakh
- Triumph Tiger 850 SportEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.95 Lakh
- Triumph Scrambler 1200Ex-Showroom Price₹ 10.73 Lakh
- Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RSEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.95 Lakh
- Triumph Speed T4Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.99 Lakh
- Triumph Speed 400Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.24 - 2.4 Lakh
- Triumph Scrambler 400 XCEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.94 Lakh
- Triumph Scrambler 400 XEx-Showroom Price₹ 2.54 Lakh
- Triumph Daytona 660Ex-Showroom Price₹ 9.72 Lakh