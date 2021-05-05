Updated 2021 Mahindra Bolero Spotted Sans Camouflage

The 2021 Mahindra Bolero in the photo looks production-ready and we would expect a market launch soon

The refreshed 2021 Mahindra Bolero SUV has been spotted for the first time without any camouflage. The model in the photo looks production-ready, however, it's unclear as to where the photo was taken. That said it appears to be inside the company's production facility or a warehouse, which indicates Mahindra could be gearing up to launch the vehicle soon. With the updated Bolero, we also get to see a new dual-tone treatment of the SUV, featuring a bright red body colour and gunmetal grey face, which gives the grille and bumper a fresh look

Now, while the grille and bumper design remain similar to the existing model, the 2021 Mahindra Bolero does seem to come with slightly restyled headlights with daytime running lamps and large halogen light. The bumper comes with a bull-bar shaped design and houses a wide airdam with a mesh grille, faux skid plate and provision for foglamps. The design of the outside rear-view mirror or ORVM also looks unchanged, however, the black colour adds a bit of contrast to the new red paint job.

Also Read: COVID-19 Crisis: Anand Mahindra Deploys Boleros To Roll Out 'Oxygen On Wheels' Project

Under the hood, the 2021 Mahindra Bolero is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine

We do not get to see the profile or the rear section, however, we do expect to see new wheels, possibly a set of revised taillamps and maybe restyled tailgate as well. The 2021 Bolero is also expected to get some updates inside the cabin as well, which in this case appears to come with a dark-shaded interior.

Under the hood, the 2021 Mahindra Bolero is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine. The motor is tuned to churn out about 75 bhp and develops 210 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.