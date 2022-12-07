Renault To Increase Car Prices In India From January 2023

Renault India has announced that it will be increasing prices across its model range from January 2023. In its statement, the company said that the reasons for the price hike are to partially offset the impact of constant increases in input costs largely driven by pricier commodities, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, inflation, and also due to regulatory obligations. The French carmaker has not given us a specific date from when the prices will be revised nor the quantum of the price hike yet.

In its statement, the company said, “India is a key market for Renault, with a long-term strategy to grow the brand in the dynamic Indian market. Over the last few years, Renault has focused on establishing a strong base in India which includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, a world-class technology centre, two design centres, 500 sales and more than 500 service touchpoints.”

Right now, Renault India’s model line-up includes the Kwid hatchback, the Triber subcompact MPV and the Kiger subcompact SUV. Price of Renault cars currently begin around Rs. 4.64 lakh for the entry level Kwid and go up to Rs. 10.62 lakh for the top-end Kiger SUV (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Renault is not the first carmaker to announce price hike from January 2023. Recently, even Maruti Suzuki India announced that it will increase prices from next month. Among luxury car brand, so far, Audi India has said that it will increase prices across its model range by up to 1.7 per cent, while Mercedes-Benz will hike prices by up to 5 per cent. Both German brands will make the upward revision in prices from January 1, 2023.