Republic Day 2022: Daredevil Performances by Indian Armed Forces On Motorcycles

The 73rd Indian Republic Day was celebrated with much fanfare and vibrant cultural performances. While there were many attractions for viewers and visitors, including a stupendous aircraft display commemorating the occasion and of course there were the armed forces performing daredevil stunts on motorcycles for the august audience including President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other dignitaries. We have to say here that all these stunts have been performed in a controlled environment and it has taken months of practice to perfect them and hence those involved are professionals and you should never try it on the road.

First up was the 'Seema Bhawani' BSF women contingent, who made a spectacular return to the Republic Day celebrations after debuting in 2018. The brave and electrifying performances immediately fired up onlookers and viewers across the Nation. They showcased Beti Bachao Beti Padhao as their core plank while performing stunts like the kneeling position, reverse riding position, double back riding and also the opposite-direction-side riding double among others.

They were trained by Commandant Mahavir Prasad. Their spirited and brave performances were symbolic of the capability of women as they seamlessly sailed through multiple engaging formations. The acrobats presented on motorcycles was another draw at the event. Their pyramid formation looked simply spectacular while being a major display of their prowess and skills.

At the same, the Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) also put up a thrilling performance on motorcycles, with stunts that required the utmost concentration, discipline and balance, that too on a day which was predominantly windy. They showcased a compelling Lotus formation with a team of 15 people, that came in for much praise, along with the 'Fly past' formation which also thrilled viewers immensely.

The Army Jawans and bravehearts highlighted the message of 'Fit India', performing jaw-dropping and awe-inspiring horizontal bar exercises and flips while riding on motorcycles! The stunning performance left the entire visitor contingent enthralled without a doubt! The motorcycle stunts were followed by the heroic and thrilling display of aircraft formations and exercises that capped off this year's memorable 73rd Republic Day celebrations!