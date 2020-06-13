Revised MotoGP 2020 Calendar Announced; First Race In July

After a challenging few months, the world is finally going back to normalcy or at least a 'new normal' that follows a number of protocols post the Coronavirus pandemic. The world of motorsport is also getting back into action and the latest championship to announce its return is MotoGP. The motorcycle championship has announced its revised calendar for 2020 that will now take place between July and December 2020. The season this year will comprise of 17 races with four races to be held outside of Europe and will be officially confirmed by the end of July 2020. Meanwhile, the first 13 races have confirmed dates, as announced by the FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme).

According to the revised calendar, the 2020 MotoGP season will begin on July 19 with the Spanish GP at the Circuito de Jerez, with the second round to be held at the same track and will be called the Styria GP. The season will then move to the Czech Republic on August 9 for the Brno GP, followed by the Austria GP at the Red Bull Ring on August 23, 2020.

The 2020 MotoGP season was originally scheduled to begin in Qatar on March 8

The MotoGP season will then see a three-week break and resume races at the Misano World Circuit in Italy that will host the rounds on September 13 and September 20. The Catalunya GP is next on the calendar that will be held a week later on September 27. MotoGP will then head to France to the Le Mans circuit on October 11, followed by the Aragon GP on October 18 at the Motorland Aragon circuit. The next round will be held at the same circuit and will be called the Teruel GP. The final two European rounds will be held on November 8 and 11 respectively at Valencia.

The FIM has also listed the locations where the last four races will be held. These include the USA, Argentina, Thailand and Malaysia. The dates for the non-European rounds, however, are yet to be confirmed. That being said, races outside of Europe will be held between November 22 and December 13. The organisers will confirm the dates for the remaining rounds before July 31, 2020.

The dates are yet to be confirmed for the races that will be held outside of Europe

The opening round of the 2020 MotoGP season was originally scheduled to take place on March 8 at Qatar. However, coronavirus cases had catapulted by then forcing the Qatar administration to impose travel restrictions. This forced the organisers to cancel the premier-class race at the last moment, while the Moto2 and Moto3 classes continued along with the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup race since the teams and riders were already in the country for official testing.

