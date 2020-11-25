Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.83 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched With 2 New Colours; Priced At ₹ 1.83 Lakh

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 gets two new colour options - Metallo Silver and Orange Ember, and the motorcycle is now listed on the 'Make It Your Own' personalisation app, alongside the 650 Twins and the Meteor 350.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the new Orange Ember paint scheme expand View Photos
The Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the new Orange Ember paint scheme

Highlights

  • The RE Classic 350 gets 2 new colours - Metallo Silver & Orange Ember
  • The Classic 350 is also listed on the Make It Your Own 3D configurator
  • The RE Classic 350 does not get any mechanical changes

Royal Enfield has expanded its Classic 350 line-up with two new colour options - Metallo Silver and Orange Ember. The new colours on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 are priced at ₹ 1.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and bring bright paint schemes to the motorcycle, along with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. In addition, the Classic 350 is now listed on the Royal Enfield Make It Yours (MiY) personalisation mobile app. The 3D configurator allows customers to select and add a host of accessories, colour options and more, for a factory-fitted personalisation experience.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 in the new Metallo Silver paint scheme can be configured on the MiY app

Introducing the new motorcycle variants, Vinod K Dasari - CEO, Royal Enfield said, "In a continuous effort to evolve the Classic, we have introduced new variants of the motorcycle and added the option to view and configure, enabling our riders to express themselves in distinct and unique ways. The young and vibrant colour schemes and trims of the Classic 350, coupled with several personalisation and accessorisation combinations via MIY will definitely offer a more involved purchase and ownership experience for riding enthusiasts. We are also very happy that MiY has been very well received by our audiences. More than 80 per cent of our newly launched Meteor owners have opted for MiY solutions which is a testament to its success. We are confident that Classic 350 customers will follow suit."

The Classic 350 with the new colour options also comes with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been the brand's best-seller for over a decade now and continues to command the major chunk of volumes for the Chennai-based bike maker. The model is inspired by the J2 motorcycle that was sold by Royal Enfield in the post-World War II era during the 1950s. With the bright new colours, Royal Enfield says it plans to bring a youthful and refreshing experience to owners.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to draw power from the 346 cc single-cylinder motor with 19 bhp and 28 Nm

There are no mechanical changes to the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the motorcycle continues to draw power from the 346 cc unit construction engine (UCE) that develops 19.1 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike uses telescopic forks upfront and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

