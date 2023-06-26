Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 and Classic 650 Spotted Testing; New Details Revealed

Royal Enfield has been quite aggressive in its product approach in the recent past. It can be seen in the variety of motorcycles that the brand has been planning for the buyers which includes cruisers, roadsters and adventure motorcycles across several engine options. The most recent sighting has been of a brand-new motorcycle that could be the Shotgun 350. It was seen in the company of what could be the Classic 650.

Both the bikes look quite close to production-form. The Shotgun 350 looks like a typical Royal Enfield but with its own set of distinctions. These include cool-looking Ape Hanger handlebars, white wall tyres and clear lens indicators. The pillion seat with side-mounted grab handles is fitted in a way that it gives a floating effect and could be removable for a bobber style. Apart from that, the Shotgun sports spoked wheels, and chrome detailing around the headlamp in typical RE fashion. All of it lends it a nice mix of neo-retro aesthetics.

The Classic 650 bears a strong resemblance to the Classic 350 but boasts of a more premium appearance. It also features wired spoke wheels and abundant chrome accents. Notably, the Classic 650 features an LED headlight unit. It is based on the same platform as the Super Meteor 650, the sub-frame looks different.

Powering the Classic 650 will be powered by the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine found in its siblings. This engine produces 47 hp and 52 Nm of torque. It is expected that Royal Enfield will offer the same power output for the Classic 650, although slight adjustments to the tuning and gearing may be made to align with the bike's character.

Royal Enfield is likely to showcase all their forthcoming motorcycles at the EICMA show scheduled for November later this year.