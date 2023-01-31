Russia's Angarsk Oil Refinery Says Fire Extinguished, Fuel Production Continues

  • Home
A fire that killed two people at Russia's Angarsk refinery has been extinguished.
31-Jan-23
A fire on Thursday that killed two people at Russia's Angarsk refinery, the biggest by output in east Siberia, has been extinguished, plant authorities said.

The refinery, controlled by the energy giant Rosneft, said in a statement that it is continuing to produce motor fuel after the fire at a technological unit, and that fuel loading was continuing as planned.

The local governor, Igor Kobzev, said two people had died and two were injured after the fire and explosion at the refinery just north of Lake Baikal.

There was also a fire at the refinery last month, although there were no casualties and operations were not affected.

The refinery is one of Russia's top 10 with production capacity of more than 10 million tonnes (200,000 barrels per day).

