Shell Lubricants Partners With Hoopy For Contactless Two-Wheeler Servicing

Oil and lubricants manufacturer Shell has announced its partnership with Hoopy to offer contactless, doorstep two-wheeler servicing. Hoopy is an app-based two-wheeler doorstep services platform that brings the mechanic to the vehicle owner's doorstep for servicing needs. All mechanics working with Hoopy will be using Shell lubricants when servicing the vehicle of a customer. The app-based service offers employment to a number of mechanics that were rendered jobless during the lockdown and can now find customers with the help of the app.



Speaking on the tie-up, Raman Ojha, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said, "During the thousands of virtual interactions that we have had with two-wheeler mechanics over the past few months, we realized that footfalls to their business and hence, their income itself has become very inconsistent. Many of them urged us to do something in this regard and this is an idea that stuck with us, an initiative to not just create better livelihood opportunities for them, but also to create greater self-reliance amongst them."

Hoopy is currently based in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Mysore and services all mass-market two-wheelers

Shashank Dubey, Co-founder, and COO, Hoopy added, "We are thrilled to have Shell as our exclusive expansion and lubricant partner. Shell is synonymous with trust and quality, and this collaboration will enable us to deliver a much-desired combination of convenience, care, and quality to people's doorstep in these trying times. Our partnership will set a benchmark for how customers can enjoy a safe and high-quality two-wheeler servicing experience amidst COVID-19."

In addition to providing lubricants, Shell and Hoopy also aim to work together and generate employment for up to 5000 mechanics that have lost livelihood due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The companies say the app-based platform will help create a community of empowered and self-sustaining mechanics. They promise an income that will be 30-40 per cent higher than what is currently being offered in garages. Hoopy offers contactless services including making bookings, track service request and payment options, all on the app. The company also promises vehicle health monitoring using a 30-point checklist, and a report of all the previous repairs and services made through the app.

