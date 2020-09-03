New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Shell Lubricants Partners With Hoopy For Contactless Two-Wheeler Servicing

Shell Lubricants and Hoopy not only aim to offer two-wheeler vehicle servicing at the customer's doorstep but also empower up to 5000 mechanics who have lost jobs in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Hoopy will be using only Shell lubricants for doorstep servicing orders
  • Hoopy is an app-based vehicle servicing platform for two-wheelers
  • Shell and Hoopy aim to induct up to 5000 mechanics on the platform

Oil and lubricants manufacturer Shell has announced its partnership with Hoopy to offer contactless, doorstep two-wheeler servicing. Hoopy is an app-based two-wheeler doorstep services platform that brings the mechanic to the vehicle owner's doorstep for servicing needs. All mechanics working with Hoopy will be using Shell lubricants when servicing the vehicle of a customer. The app-based service offers employment to a number of mechanics that were rendered jobless during the lockdown and can now find customers with the help of the app.

Also Read: Shell Lubricants & Pitstop Partner For Zero Contact Doorstep Vehicle Servicing

Speaking on the tie-up, Raman Ojha, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said, "During the thousands of virtual interactions that we have had with two-wheeler mechanics over the past few months, we realized that footfalls to their business and hence, their income itself has become very inconsistent. Many of them urged us to do something in this regard and this is an idea that stuck with us, an initiative to not just create better livelihood opportunities for them, but also to create greater self-reliance amongst them."

eniqilf8

Hoopy is currently based in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Mysore and services all mass-market two-wheelers

Shashank Dubey, Co-founder, and COO, Hoopy added, "We are thrilled to have Shell as our exclusive expansion and lubricant partner. Shell is synonymous with trust and quality, and this collaboration will enable us to deliver a much-desired combination of convenience, care, and quality to people's doorstep in these trying times. Our partnership will set a benchmark for how customers can enjoy a safe and high-quality two-wheeler servicing experience amidst COVID-19."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Launches Service On Wheels Initiative

In addition to providing lubricants, Shell and Hoopy also aim to work together and generate employment for up to 5000 mechanics that have lost livelihood due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The companies say the app-based platform will help create a community of empowered and self-sustaining mechanics. They promise an income that will be 30-40 per cent higher than what is currently being offered in garages. Hoopy offers contactless services including making bookings, track service request and payment options, all on the app. The company also promises vehicle health monitoring using a 30-point checklist, and a report of all the previous repairs and services made through the app.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

2021 Hyundai Tucson Teased Ahead Of World Premiere 2021 Hyundai Tucson Teased Ahead Of World Premiere
Shell Lubricants Partners With Hoopy For Contactless Two-Wheeler Servicing Shell Lubricants Partners With Hoopy For Contactless Two-Wheeler Servicing
TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette TVS Motor Company Invests Rs. 30 Crore In EV Startup Ultraviolette
Japananse Flying Car Successfully Tested In Flight Japananse Flying Car Successfully Tested In Flight
Maruti Suzuki Eeco Reaches 7 Lakh Sales Milestone In 10 Years Maruti Suzuki Eeco Reaches 7 Lakh Sales Milestone In 10 Years
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Breaks Cover With More Tech, Hybrid Engines 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Breaks Cover With More Tech, Hybrid Engines
Rolls-Royce Says Demand For Luxury Cars Is Recovering Rolls-Royce Says Demand For Luxury Cars Is Recovering
Toyota U.S. August Sales Fall 23% As Pandemic Weighs On Inventory Toyota U.S. August Sales Fall 23% As Pandemic Weighs On Inventory
Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700 Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700
2021 Honda 500 cc Range Gets Updated 2021 Honda 500 cc Range Gets Updated
2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled 2020 Hyundai Kona Unveiled
Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie  Autonomous Tesla Drives Into Police Car While The Driver Watched A Movie 
Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol Jeep India Uses 122 Compass SUVs To Create A Ganpati Idol
EV Motors, Hero Electric Join Hands To Launch Rapid Charging E-Bikes EV Motors, Hero Electric Join Hands To Launch Rapid Charging E-Bikes
Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Global Launch Confirmed For December 2020 Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Global Launch Confirmed For December 2020

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.74 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700
Suzuki Burgman Street Launched In New Blue Shade; Priced At Rs. 79,700
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Breaks Cover With More Tech, Hybrid Engines
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Breaks Cover With More Tech, Hybrid Engines
Japananse Flying Car Successfully Tested In Flight
Japananse Flying Car Successfully Tested In Flight
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities