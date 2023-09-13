Login

Skoda Auto India Enters Web3 And Sells 128 NFTs With Skodaverse Initiative

The NFT designs were created with the assistance of design students from the Pearl Academy in Jaipur and MIT Institute of Design in Pune
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Sep-23 03:57 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Pays homage to Skoda's 128-year history
  • These NFTs were offered at a price of Rs 5,000
  • Owners of these Skodaverse NFTs enjoy several benefits, including customised merchandise

Skodaverse India has taken its first steps into the world of Web3 with the successful sale of 128 unique NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens. These NFTs, which the company says represent a blend of automotive innovation and artistic expression, were swiftly purchased within a mere 128 minutes (or a little over two hours). Each NFT is designed to be a personalised piece of artwork that pays homage to Skoda's 128-year history.

 

These NFTs were offered at a price of Rs 5,000. Moreover, the brand says, the NFTs were made on the NEAR Protocol, a project recognised for its commitment to carbon neutrality and certified by the South Pole.

 

Also Read: Škoda Auto India Launches Škodaverse India NFT Platform

 

Owners of these Skodaverse NFTs enjoy several benefits, including customised merchandise featuring their unique NFT art, exclusive automotive accessories, access to Skoda events, and even a free airdrop of the next NFT as a token of appreciation.

 

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing, and Digital, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “ Skodaverse India is not just about cars; it is about creating an immersive experience for our customers. The remarkable success of this NFT launch underscores our commitment to fostering creativity, individuality, and a sense of belonging within the Škoda community."

 

Also Read: Skoda Superb Set For India Return As A Full Import, But In Limited Numbers

 

 

The NFT designs were created with the assistance of design students from institutions such as the Pearl Academy in Jaipur and the MIT Institute of Design in Pune.

# Skodaverse# Skodaverse India# Skoda Auto India# Skodaverse NFT# SkodaAuto India

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
7.8
0
10
2017 Honda Jazz
50,542 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.95 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai i20
7.0
0
10
2012 Hyundai i20
90,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 2.75 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
2012 Honda City
52,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.90 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra
6.9
0
10
2014 Hyundai Elantra
98,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.75 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
7.0
0
10
2014 Toyota Corolla Altis
60,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra e2o
2016 Mahindra e2o
58,227 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 3.00 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra e2o
2017 Mahindra e2o
18,000 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 4.25 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
7.1
0
10
2015 Toyota Corolla Altis
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.90 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
5.8
0
10
2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
80,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
6.9
0
10
2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
82,593 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.35 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Popular Skoda Models

Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia

₹ 26.29 - 29.29 Lakh

Skoda Kushaq
Skoda Kushaq

₹ 11.59 - 19.69 Lakh

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia

₹ 11.39 - 18.68 Lakh

Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid

₹ 11.99 - 13.49 Lakh

Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq

₹ 37.99 - 41.39 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 16 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 14, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Skoda Auto India Enters Web3 And Sells 128 NFTs With Skodaverse Initiative
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn