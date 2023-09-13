Skoda Auto India Enters Web3 And Sells 128 NFTs With Skodaverse Initiative

Skodaverse India has taken its first steps into the world of Web3 with the successful sale of 128 unique NFTs, or Non-Fungible Tokens. These NFTs, which the company says represent a blend of automotive innovation and artistic expression, were swiftly purchased within a mere 128 minutes (or a little over two hours). Each NFT is designed to be a personalised piece of artwork that pays homage to Skoda's 128-year history.

These NFTs were offered at a price of Rs 5,000. Moreover, the brand says, the NFTs were made on the NEAR Protocol, a project recognised for its commitment to carbon neutrality and certified by the South Pole.

Owners of these Skodaverse NFTs enjoy several benefits, including customised merchandise featuring their unique NFT art, exclusive automotive accessories, access to Skoda events, and even a free airdrop of the next NFT as a token of appreciation.

Christian Cahn von Seelen, Executive Director, Sales, Marketing, and Digital, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said, “ Skodaverse India is not just about cars; it is about creating an immersive experience for our customers. The remarkable success of this NFT launch underscores our commitment to fostering creativity, individuality, and a sense of belonging within the Škoda community."

The NFT designs were created with the assistance of design students from institutions such as the Pearl Academy in Jaipur and the MIT Institute of Design in Pune.