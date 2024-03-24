Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 3.23 Lakh

Skoda is offering substantial discounts of up to Rs 3.23 lakh on the Slavia and Kushaq for a limited period. The discounts are applicable on 2023 model year and select 2024 model year vehicles and looks to be a move to clear stocks. The heavy discounts however are only available till midnight on March 24, 2024.

The Slavia and Kushaq have been instrumental in helping Skoda claw back market share in the country in recent years. The two made-for-India products have also helped Skoda report its best-ever sales in the country in 2022 and sold over 1 lakh cars in India over the last two years.

Starting with the Kushaq, Skoda’s compact SUV is being offered with benefits ranging from Rs 1.99 lakh up to Rs 3.23 lakh depending on the variant selected and colour option. Starting with the 1.0 TSI engine, buyers can avail of benefits ranging between Rs 2.13 lakh and Rs 3.23 lakh depending on the variant selected. The discounts are applicable for the Kushaq Ambition, Style and Monte Carlo variants with the Ambition and Monte Carlo offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes in select colours.

The Kushaq 1.5 TSI meanwhile is being offered with benefits ranging from Rs 1.99 lakh up to Rs 2.86 lakh depending on the variant, colour and gearbox option.

The full range of discounts on the Kushaq are as follows:

Engine and gearbox Variant Model Year Discount 1.0 TSI MT Ambition 2024 Rs 2.13 Lakh 1.0 TSI MT Monte Carlo 2024 Rs 2.24 lakh 1.0 TSI AT Ambition 2024 Rs 2.19 lakh 1.0 TSI AT Style 2023 Rs 3.08 – Rs 3.09 lakh 1.0 TSI AT Monte Carlo 2023/2024 Rs 2.33 – Rs 3.23 lakh 1.5 TSI MT Style 2023/2024 Rs 2.22 – Rs 2.80 lakh 1.5 TSI MT Monte Carlo 2023/2024 Rs 2.22 – Rs 2.32 lakh 1.5 TSI DSG Ambition 2023/2024 Rs 1.99 – Rs 2.59 lakh 1.5 TSI DSG Style 2023 Rs 2.86 lakh

Moving to the brand’s compact sedan, the Slavia 1.0 TSI attracts lower benefits in comparison. Benefits range from Rs 71,000 up to Rs 2.74 lakh for the fully-loaded Style variant. The 1.5 TSI models meanwhile attract more substantial benefits ranging from Rs 2.07 lakh up to Rs 2.95 lakh.

The full range of discounts on the Slavia are as follows:

Engine and gearbox Variant Model Year Discount 1.0 TSI MT Active 2023/2024 Rs 71,000 – Rs 81,000 1.0 TSI MT Ambition 2024 Rs 1.79 Lakh 1.0 TSI AT Ambition 2023/2024 Rs 1.86 – Rs 2.46 lakh 1.0 TSI AT Style 2023 Rs 2.74 lakh 1.5 TSI MT Ambition 2023/2024 Rs 2.18 – Rs 2.88 lakh 1.5 TSI DSG Ambition 2023/2024 Rs 2.25 – Rs 2.95 lakh 1.5 TSI DSG Style 2023 Rs 2.07 – Rs 2.13 lakh

Discounts vary based on engine, gearbox and available colours.