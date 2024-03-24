Login
Skoda Slavia, Kushaq Offered With Benefits Up To Rs 3.23 Lakh

Special offers are only available for a 24 hour period and are applicable only on select variants and colours.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Discounts valid till midnight on March 24, 2024
  • Offered on select variants of the Slavia and Kushaq
  • Benefits range from Rs 71,000 up to Rs 3.23 lakh depending on model and variant

Skoda is offering substantial discounts of up to Rs 3.23 lakh on the Slavia and Kushaq for a limited period. The discounts are applicable on 2023 model year and select 2024 model year vehicles and looks to be a move to clear stocks. The heavy discounts however are only available till midnight on March 24, 2024.

 

Also read: Skoda Enyaq Electric SUV Achieves 5 Stars In Green NCAP Tests
 

The Slavia and Kushaq have been instrumental in helping Skoda claw back market share in the country in recent years. The two made-for-India products have also helped Skoda report its best-ever sales in the country in 2022 and sold over 1 lakh cars in India over the last two years.

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Skoda Enyaq EV Makes India Debut Ahead Of Launch

 

Starting with the Kushaq, Skoda’s compact SUV is being offered with benefits ranging from Rs 1.99 lakh up to Rs 3.23 lakh depending on the variant selected and colour option. Starting with the 1.0 TSI engine, buyers can avail of benefits ranging between Rs 2.13 lakh and Rs 3.23 lakh depending on the variant selected. The discounts are applicable for the Kushaq Ambition, Style and Monte Carlo variants with the Ambition and Monte Carlo offered with both manual and automatic gearboxes in select colours.

 

Also read: Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
 

The Kushaq 1.5 TSI meanwhile is being offered with benefits ranging from Rs 1.99 lakh up to Rs 2.86 lakh depending on the variant, colour and gearbox option.

 

The full range of discounts on the Kushaq are as follows:

Engine and gearboxVariantModel YearDiscount
1.0 TSI MTAmbition2024Rs 2.13 Lakh
1.0 TSI MTMonte Carlo2024Rs 2.24 lakh
1.0 TSI ATAmbition2024Rs 2.19 lakh
1.0 TSI ATStyle2023Rs 3.08 – Rs 3.09 lakh
1.0 TSI ATMonte Carlo2023/2024Rs 2.33 – Rs 3.23 lakh
1.5 TSI MTStyle2023/2024Rs 2.22 – Rs 2.80 lakh
1.5 TSI MTMonte Carlo2023/2024Rs 2.22 – Rs 2.32 lakh
1.5 TSI DSGAmbition2023/2024Rs 1.99 – Rs 2.59 lakh
1.5 TSI DSGStyle2023Rs 2.86 lakh

 

Also Read: Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India

 

Moving to the brand’s compact sedan, the Slavia 1.0 TSI attracts lower benefits in comparison. Benefits range from Rs 71,000 up to Rs 2.74 lakh for the fully-loaded Style variant. The 1.5 TSI models meanwhile attract more substantial benefits ranging from Rs 2.07 lakh up to Rs 2.95 lakh.

 

Also Read: Skoda Epiq Electric Concept SUV Unveiled

The full range of discounts on the Slavia are as follows:

Engine and gearboxVariantModel YearDiscount
1.0 TSI MTActive2023/2024Rs 71,000 – Rs 81,000
1.0 TSI MTAmbition2024Rs 1.79 Lakh
1.0 TSI ATAmbition2023/2024Rs 1.86 – Rs 2.46 lakh
1.0 TSI ATStyle2023Rs 2.74 lakh
1.5 TSI MTAmbition2023/2024Rs 2.18 – Rs 2.88 lakh
1.5 TSI DSGAmbition2023/2024Rs 2.25 – Rs 2.95 lakh
1.5 TSI DSGStyle2023Rs 2.07 – Rs 2.13 lakh

Discounts vary based on engine, gearbox and available colours.

  Latest News

  Related Articles

F1 Australia GP: Sainz Returns To Lead Sensational Ferrari 1-2 In Australia After Verstappen's Red Bull Fails
F1 Australia GP: Sainz Returns To Lead Sensational Ferrari 1-2 In Australia After Verstappen’s Red Bull Fails
MotoGP Portugese GP 2024: Enea Bastianini Flies To First Factory Ducati Pole Position
MotoGP Portugese GP 2024: Enea Bastianini Flies To First Factory Ducati Pole Position
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, WagonR Recalled Over Fuel Pump Defect
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, WagonR Recalled Over Fuel Pump Defect
Ather Begins Exchange Program For Gen1 450 Owners
Ather Begins Exchange Program For Gen1 450 Owners
Komaki SE, LY Electric Scooters With Dual Batteries Launched In India; Offer Up To 200 km Range
Komaki SE, LY Electric Scooters With Dual Batteries Launched In India; Offer Up To 200 km Range
Range Rover SV Arete Edition Revealed
Range Rover SV Arete Edition Revealed
Spark Minda Achieves Production Milestone Of 1 Million Smart Keyless Systems
Spark Minda Achieves Production Milestone Of 1 Million Smart Keyless Systems
Verstappen Secures Pole Position For Australian Grand Prix Ahead of Sainz and Norris
Verstappen Secures Pole Position For Australian Grand Prix Ahead of Sainz and Norris
F1 Academy Director Susie Wolff Files Criminal Complaint Against FIA Over Allegations
F1 Academy Director Susie Wolff Files Criminal Complaint Against FIA Over Allegations
Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Spied Testing
Hyundai Ioniq 5 XRT Spied Testing
Skoda Auto's Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Auto’s Upcoming Sub-4-Metre SUV Spotted Testing In India
New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq
New Skoda Electric SUV Teased Ahead of March 15 Debut; Likely To Be The Elroq
Skoda Mulling Reintroduction Of Diesel Engines In India With New-Gen Superb
Skoda Mulling Reintroduction Of Diesel Engines In India With New-Gen Superb
Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India
Skoda Sub-4 Metre SUV Confirmed For 2025 Launch In India
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
Skoda Kushaq Explorer Unveiled; Gets Head Up Display, Matte Paint
