South Korea Donates One Lakh Masks To TVS For Free Distribution In India

The Social Welfare Corporation Anguk Zen Centre, in South Korea, recently donated one lakh face masks for free distribution in India, to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation was coordinated by Korea's K-Art International Exchange Association and InKo Centre in India. The distribution of the masks will be carried out by the Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company. The consignment was handed over to Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, who is also the Managing Trustee of Srinivasan Services Trust and Chairman of InKo Centre and Goodwill Envoy for Culture and Diplomacy of the Republic of Korea.

Also Read: Coronavirus: TVS Gives 3,000 Personal Protective Equipment And 10,000 N95 Masks In Karnataka

Speaking about the initiative, Young-seup Kwon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai, said "The global pandemic is by far one of the most serious challenges humanity has ever faced. We can overcome this challenge by staying strong and working together. This cooperation at this civil society level clearly shows how much ordinary Koreans and Indians care for each other and we can overcome this challenge by standing together."

Also Read: Coronavirus Crisis: TVS, Srinivasan Services Trust Offers Support For Healthcare Workers

The distribution of the masks will be carried out by the Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman and MD, TVS Motor Company extended his thanks to the Republic of Korea for the masks.

The consignment of the one lakh face masks is valued at an estimated 150 Million Korean Won, which is equivalent to almost ₹ 95 lakh, as per current exchange rates. The protective masks have been produced by BlueIndus Co. Ltd and were recently shipped to India.

Also Read: TVS Group Pledges ₹ 30 Crore For Fighting COVID-19

Commenting on receiving the consignment, Venu Srinivasan said, "I would like to extend my sincere gratitude and deepest appreciation to the Venerable Abbot, my revered teacher, Subul Sunim for this compassionate gesture of donating 1 Lakh masks to InKo Centre. We welcome what is indeed a most timely and valuable donation in these challenging times when wearing masks, following strict rules of sanitation and hygiene and maintaining social distancing is the 'new normal'. We will ensure that the masks are widely distributed to local communities across the country through the Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company. This unique civilian gesture of goodwill and support from Busan to Chennai truly epitomizes the warmth and depth of the valued relationship between the two nations."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.