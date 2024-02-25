Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia: A Closer Look

Suzuki has introduced the 5-Door Jimny in Indonesia. Unveiled at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), it can be had with either a four-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual option.

The Jimny 5-Door shares the same AllGrip Pro 4WD system and K15B engine as its 3-Door counterpart. Under the hood lies a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine producing 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

In terms of dimensions, the 5-Door has an increased overall length of 3,965 mm and wheelbase of 2,590 mm compared to the 3-Door model. This results in a larger turning radius of 5.7 metres. Despite the elongation, the width, height, front track, rear track, and ground clearance remain the same for both models.

The Jimny 5-Door features a black front grille with chrome accents, distinguishing it from its 3-Door counterpart. Standard equipment includes 15-inch alloy wheels with 195/80 profile tyres, LED projector headlamps, front fog lamps, automatic air-conditioning, fabric seat upholstery, and a 9-inch Display Audio head unit exclusive to the 5-Door.

Safety-wise, the 5-Door comes equipped with side and curtain airbags, totalling six airbags, whereas the 3-Door model only offers dual front airbags. However, neither model includes active safety systems, with only passive features such as ABS, ESP, hill start assist, and brake assist available.