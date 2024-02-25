Login

Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia: A Closer Look

Suzuki has introduced the Jimny 5-Door variant in Indonesia, expanding its lineup after its debut in India earlier in 2024
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 25, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 5-Door Jimny offers customers the choice between a four-speed automatic and a five-speed manual transmission.
  • Shares the same AllGrip Pro 4WD system and K15B engine with its 3-Door counterpart.
  • Powered by a 1.5 litre petrol engine producing 100 bhp and 130 Nm.

Suzuki has introduced the 5-Door Jimny in Indonesia. Unveiled at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), it can be had with either a four-speed automatic transmission or a five-speed manual option.

 

Also Read: 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Unveiled At Indonesia Motor Show

The Jimny 5-Door shares the same AllGrip Pro 4WD system and K15B engine as its 3-Door counterpart. Under the hood lies a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine producing 102 PS at 6,000 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm.

 

In terms of dimensions, the 5-Door has an increased overall length of 3,965 mm and wheelbase of 2,590 mm compared to the 3-Door model. This results in a larger turning radius of 5.7 metres. Despite the elongation, the width, height, front track, rear track, and ground clearance remain the same for both models.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki CTO CV Raman Shortlisted For World Car Person 2024 Award

The Jimny 5-Door features a black front grille with chrome accents, distinguishing it from its 3-Door counterpart. Standard equipment includes 15-inch alloy wheels with 195/80 profile tyres, LED projector headlamps, front fog lamps, automatic air-conditioning, fabric seat upholstery, and a 9-inch Display Audio head unit exclusive to the 5-Door.

 

Safety-wise, the 5-Door comes equipped with side and curtain airbags, totalling six airbags, whereas the 3-Door model only offers dual front airbags. However, neither model includes active safety systems, with only passive features such as ABS, ESP, hill start assist, and brake assist available.

 

# Maruti Suzuki India# Maruti Suzuki Jimny# Suzuki Jimny# SUV# Suzuki SUV# Cars# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Tata Hexa
  • 55,648 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10.75 Lakh
₹ 24,076/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India
VinFast Breaks Ground On EV Manufacturing Facility In India
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-16557 second ago

The new facility will have an annual capacity of 150,000 units and is expected to create 3,000-3,500 job opportunities locally

Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
Actor Priya Mani Takes Delivery Of Her New Mercedes-Benz GLC Luxury SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8993 second ago

Actor Priya Mani’s new Mercedes-Benz GLC is finished in a Polar White shade

Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
Charles Leclerc Sets Fastest Time On Day 3 Of F1 Pre-Season Testing
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-3646 second ago

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen faced a relatively subdued performance on harder tires, finishing fourth overall.

Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
Made-In-India Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In Europe
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

54 minutes ago

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now available in Europe

First Ferrari Purosangue Performance SUV Delivered In India
First Ferrari Purosangue Performance SUV Delivered In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Ferrari Purosangue is the brand's first SUV, which now arrives in India at Boopesh Reddy's Bren Garage

Production-Spec Renault 5 EV Leaked Ahead Of Debut; Provides First Look At Interior
Production-Spec Renault 5 EV Leaked Ahead Of Debut; Provides First Look At Interior
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The leaked images provide an early glimpse of the car ahead of its official unveiling at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on February 26.

Volkswagen Launches 'My Volkswagen' App in India
Volkswagen Launches 'My Volkswagen' App in India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The new app offers a range of services targeting both prospective and existing customers.

Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail Debuts With Removable Long-Tail Rear Section
Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail Debuts With Removable Long-Tail Rear Section
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is limited to just 19 units and features a unique removable long-tail rear section letting owners pick between two rear-end designs on the same car.

2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Unveiled At Indonesia Motor Show
2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Unveiled At Indonesia Motor Show
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid brings a new mild-hybrid petrol engine along with sporty aesthetic updates to the MPV.

Eurosport Reacquires MotoGP Broadcasting Rights in India
Eurosport Reacquires MotoGP Broadcasting Rights in India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

After a year with JioCinema, the premier motorcycle racing series will return to its former home.

Tata Safari Vs Mahindra Scorpio-N: Two Automotive Icons Face Off
Tata Safari Vs Mahindra Scorpio-N: Two Automotive Icons Face Off
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

They’ve been around for a long time and have recently got massive updates. Which of the Tata Safari or the Mahindra Scorpio-N should you choose? Let’s look at pros and cons.

Actor Karan Tacker Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
Actor Karan Tacker Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the brand's second best selling SUV after the GLC in India and priced from Rs 96.4 lakh

Mahindra Trims Pending Vehicle Deliveries Down To 2.26 Lakh Units As Production Rises, Waiting Periods Drop
Mahindra Trims Pending Vehicle Deliveries Down To 2.26 Lakh Units As Production Rises, Waiting Periods Drop
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

10 days ago

Compared to open bookings for 2.86 lakh SUVs at the end of Q2, Mahindra holds open bookings for 2.26 lakh SUVs at the end of Q3 FY24.

Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
Tata Punch Camo Edition Discontinued; Three New Variants Added
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The vehicle’s pricing now ranges from Rs 6.13 lakh to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Branded Content: Trails & Tales Season 1 -- To Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari in a Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Branded Content: Trails & Tales Season 1 -- To Triveni Sangam, Kanyakumari in a Maruti Suzuki Jimny
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

Started our journey from the erstwhile gold mine near Bangalore - Kolar

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Suzuki Introduces Jimny 5-Door Model in Indonesia: A Closer Look
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved