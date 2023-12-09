Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 9, 2023
Highlights
- Offers complimentary checkups for vehicles affected.
- SMIPL provides free replacements for specific consumables.
- The service support campaign will be available until the end of December 2023.
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has taken a proactive approach to aiding flood-hit customers in Chennai. The company has initiated free service support through its dealer network in Chennai and other affected areas, offering customers a complimentary comprehensive checkup for their flood-affected vehicles.
Also Read: TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
In its support, SMIPL is providing free replacement of specific consumables, including engine oil, engine oil filter, air filter, fuel filter, and spark plug, if impacted by floods. These services are available to Suzuki Motorcycle customers in Chennai until the end of December 2023. Moreover, in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung causing severe flooding in affected cities, Suzuki's support aligns with initiatives from other OEMs such as TVS, Toyota, Audi, Mahindra, and Volkswagen, who are also extending assistance through various measures.
Also Read: Toyota Announces Service Support For Cyclone Michaung-hit Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
Commenting on the initiative, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “Cyclone Michaung has had a severe impact on the lives and belongings of people as the affected cities got flooded. As a measure to mitigate the impact this may have had on some of our customers’ vehicles, we have announced a special service campaign. We sincerely hope that this initiative will not only reduce the financial impact of vehicle repairs but will also speed up the restoration of mobility for our customers at the earliest.”.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 1,18,054 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 44,300 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 84,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 77,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 76,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 76,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 62,500 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 85,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 45,028 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 41,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-8451 second ago
The latest iteration gets a slew of updated features and mechanical upgrades.
15 minutes ago
Toyota and its dealer partners have set up a special emergency helpline number and have a deployed the Hilux pickup for rescue and movement of submerged vehicles
3 hours ago
Starting from December 8, 2023 customers affected by the flash floods can avail free RSA, engine check-ups and other service benefits at the Yamaha service centers
3 hours ago
MG Motor India has introduced a December Fest sale with sizable benefits across its lineup with offers valid until December 31
4 hours ago
Ducati said that the price increase was due to a rise in operational costs and will affect select motorcycles on sale
5 hours ago
The Q6 e-Tron will boast an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery offering a range of 373 miles, and dual electric motors generating up to 510 horsepower
21 hours ago
The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.
22 hours ago
The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special hand-painted colours that change hues depending on the light
23 hours ago
The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes
1 day ago
The motorcycle, finished in white, features unique mineral erosion artwork by Daniel Arsham on various body panels.
15 minutes ago
Toyota and its dealer partners have set up a special emergency helpline number and have a deployed the Hilux pickup for rescue and movement of submerged vehicles
3 hours ago
Starting from December 8, 2023 customers affected by the flash floods can avail free RSA, engine check-ups and other service benefits at the Yamaha service centers
1 day ago
This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods
2 days ago
Tata Motors will extend the vehicle warranty of customers affected by Cyclone Michaung, while the company is taking additional measures to improve accessibility to service their vehicles
2 days ago
Along with monetary aid, Hyundai Motor India Foundation is also working with the state government to delivery emergency relief and essential commodities