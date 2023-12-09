Login

Suzuki Motorcycle India Announces Service Support For Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung

The brand is offering free service support through its dealer network in Chennai and other affected areas.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 9, 2023

Highlights

  • Offers complimentary checkups for vehicles affected.
  • SMIPL provides free replacements for specific consumables.
  • The service support campaign will be available until the end of December 2023.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has taken a proactive approach to aiding flood-hit customers in Chennai. The company has initiated free service support through its dealer network in Chennai and other affected areas, offering customers a complimentary comprehensive checkup for their flood-affected vehicles.

 

Also Read: TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung

 

 

In its support, SMIPL is providing free replacement of specific consumables, including engine oil, engine oil filter, air filter, fuel filter, and spark plug, if impacted by floods. These services are available to Suzuki Motorcycle customers in Chennai until the end of December 2023. Moreover, in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung causing severe flooding in affected cities, Suzuki's support aligns with initiatives from other OEMs such as TVS, Toyota, Audi, Mahindra, and Volkswagen, who are also extending assistance through various measures.

 

Also Read: Toyota Announces Service Support For Cyclone Michaung-hit Chennai And Andhra Pradesh

 

Commenting on the initiative, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “Cyclone Michaung has had a severe impact on the lives and belongings of people as the affected cities got flooded. As a measure to mitigate the impact this may have had on some of our customers’ vehicles, we have announced a special service campaign. We sincerely hope that this initiative will not only reduce the financial impact of vehicle repairs but will also speed up the restoration of mobility for our customers at the earliest.”.

