Suzuki V-Strom 800DE Rally Edition Makes International Debut!

The V-Strom is a popular adventure-focused motorcycle by Suzuki with quite a fan following in domestic and international markets. With the latest V-Strom 800DE on sale in the international markets, the company has launched its Rally Edition in France. Under this edition, the motorcycle gets a couple of add-on upgrades to make the motorcycle a more appealing off-roader.



Rally-inspired graphics with addad protection bits looks nice

Under the Rally Edition, while the V-Strom 800DE remains the same design-wise, it gets rally-inspired graphics that look striking, especially with the Champion Yellow base livery. The kit also includes handguards and crash guards for the front fairing for added protection, which doubles as a mounting for auxiliary fog lamps. Furthermore, the engine casing gets a sump guard to prevent rocks and any obstacle from hitting the engine directly. Lastly, the motorcycle gets the off-road-biased Bridgestone AX41 tyres, designed to take on more gravel and mud riding, compared to the Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour ones on the stock bike.



Off-road-biased Bridgestone AX41 tyres are designed to take on more gravel and mud riding

The motorcycle continues to be powered by the same 776 cc parallel-twin mill from the standard model. The motor is rated to produce 84bhp and 78Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is suspended by fully-adjustable USDs at the front and a monoshock at the rear with preload and rebound adjustment. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels.



Suzuki Motorcycles India used to sell the previous-generation V-Strom 650 and the V-Strom 1000 in the country. And now, a test mule of the current V-Strom 800DE was spotted testing in India only sometime back, suggesting that Suzuki has plans to bring the motorcycle to our shores. If that happens, we hope that Suzuki brings the Rally Edition along.