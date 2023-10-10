Suzuki Unveils The All-New V-Strom 800

Suzuki Motor Corporation has taken the wraps of its latest motorcycle, the V-Strom 800. While Suzuki launched the V-Strom 800DE earlier this year, the V-Strom 800 is a more road-biased motorcycle that is tuned for long-distance touring on paved roads. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has also stated that the sports adventure tourer is set to hit showrooms worldwide by later this month, with the primary markets being North America and Europe.

In terms of features, the V-Strom 800 will be offered with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S), Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), three levels of traction control, a bi-directional quick-shifter, low RPM assist and two modes for the ABS. Moreover, the rider can choose between three riding modes - Active, Basic and Comfort which controls the motorcycle’s power delivery and throttle sensitivity allowing for a smoother and relaxed ride or more aggressive acceleration.

As for the cycle parts, Suzuki is offering the V-Strom 800 with 19-inch front tyres and 17-inch rear tyres with radial-mounted brake callipers. It also features Showa inverted front fork suspensions, which are paired with a gas-pressurised rear shock absorber and have hand-adjustable spring preload settings. The V-Strom 800 also has a height-adjustable windscreen and a generous 20-litre fuel tank with a fuel consumption of 22.7 km/L.

In terms of dimensions, the bike measures 2,255mm in length, 905mm in width, 1,355mm in height, and has a ground clearance of 185mm. The seating position sits at a height of 825mm. The bike weighs 223 kg. Powering the motorcycle is an 800 cc liquid-cooled twin-cylinder DOCH motor.

With Suzuki already retailing the V-Strom 650 XT in India at the moment, it remains to be seen if the V-Strom 800 DE will make its way here.



Written By - Ronit Agarwal