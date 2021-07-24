Tata Harrier: Top 5 Rivals

The Tata Harrier was launched in India in 2018 and then received a comprehensive update in 2020. The Tata Harrier is offered in 9 variants - XE, XM, XMA, XT, XT+, XZ, XZ+, XZA, XZA+. It is a diesel-only model, which is powered by the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, multijet diesel. The engine churns out 138 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Prices start from Rs. 14.29 lakh, going up to Rs. 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here are its top five rivals.

MG Hector

Prices for the MG Hector start at Rs. 13.17 lakh and go up to Rs. 18.43 lakh.

MG Motor introduced the updated version of the Hector earlier this year. The 5-seater SUV is available in both petrol and diesel variants. The petrol motor is a 1.5-litre petrol unit while diesel variants are powered by the same fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine. Prices for the MG Hector start at Rs. 13.17 lakh and go up to Rs. 18.43 lakh.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta is offered with three powertrains and a wide range of transmission options.

The Hyundai Creta is the bestselling model in the compact SUV segment. It is offered with three powertrains and a wide range of transmission options. First up, it's the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 113 bhp and 144 Nm of peak torque and is mated either to a six-speed manual or a six-step CVT transmission. Then is the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that is offered in same tune, belting out 113 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is mated to the same six-speed manual or torque convertor automatic transmission. And finally, we have the top-of-the-line and sportier 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol motor putting out 138 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque, and this motor is exclusively available only with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is offered with three powertrains and a wide range of transmission options.

Kia launched the refreshed Seltos in the Indian market earlier this year alongside the updated Sonet. It now comes with the company's new brand logo. The SUV continues to come with three engine options - 1.5-litre Smartstream naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.4-litre T-GDI turbocharged petrol, and a 1.5-litre CRDi VGT diesel engine. It is priced from Rs. 9.95 lakh, going up to Rs. 17.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Kushaq is built on an India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform with over 95 per cent of local content.

The Skoda Kushaq is the latest addition to the hotly contested compact SUV segment in India. It is built on an India-specific MQB-A0-IN platform with over 95 per cent of local content. The Skoda Kushaq SUV is priced between Rs. 10.50 lakh to Rs. 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It is available in a total of seven variants across three trims - Active, Ambition and Style. The Kushaq is a petrol-only SUV, which comes with a choice of two powertrains - 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster has been in our market since 2012.

The Renault Duster was the pioneer in the compact SUV segment in the Indian market and it has been in our market since 2012. Renault offers Duster in two petrol engine options. First up is the tried and tested 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated BS6 petrol mill and then the brand new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder BS6 turbo petrol motor. The Duster is priced in India from Rs. 9.86 lakh to Rs. 14.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).