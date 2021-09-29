Tata Motors Launches Tiago NRG Facelift In Nepal; Will Be Sold As Just Tata NRG

Tata Motors has launched its cross-hatch, the Tiago NRG, in Nepal. The carmaker has rebranded it for the export market as Tata NRG, and it will be sold via the company's dealer partner in Nepal, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. Prices for the new Tata NRG cross-hatch start at NPR 33.75 lakh in Nepal, which as per the current exchange rates, is a little over Rs. 21.16 lakh. The Tata Tiago NRG facelift was launched in India in August 2021, offered in one fully-loaded top-spec variant, available in both manual and automatic choices. In India, the car is priced at Rs. 6.58 lakh and Rs. 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

Also Read: 2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 6.57 Lakh

Tata is positioning the NRG as an Urban Toughroader, and thus, it comes with heavy exterior cladding, faux roof rails and new alloy wheels

Talking about the launch, Mayank Baldi - Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, "We're elated to launch the Tata NRG, a rugged version of our much-loved hatchback, in Nepal. With an expressive and bold design - true to its character, the NRG is the ultimate toughroader, crafted for those who want to create a different impression every day every moment. A bold new addition to the New Forever range, the NRG fits well with the increasing trend of bringing more SUV-like characteristics in the hatch segment. The all-new NRG is perfectly positioned to give a sporty, adventurous and delightful ride to our customers in Nepal, and we are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family."

Also Read: 2021 Tata Tiago NRG Facelift: All You Need To Know

Sharing his view on the launch of the new NRG in Nepal, Rajan Babu Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer, Sipradi Trading, said, "The Tata NRG is a unique and exciting proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks yet another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors. We are excited to be a part of this journey and we are looking forward to bringing more differentiated products to our customers in Nepal."

The NRG gets muscular tailgate finish with black cladding, housing the Tiago and NRG logos.

Tata is positioning the NRG as an Urban Toughroader, and thus, it comes with heavy exterior cladding, faux roof rails and new alloy wheels. The car also comes with a ground clearance of 181 mm, which is marginally higher than the 170 mm on the Tiago. In Nepal, the car will be offered in 4 colours - Forest Green, Fire Red, Snow White, and Cloudy Grey. In terms of features, the car comes with a push start button, rear parking camera and auto fold ORVM.

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago NRG comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, borrowed from the Tiago. The motor develops 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, and it's paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit.