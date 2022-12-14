Tata Motors Signs MoU To Deliver 5000 Units Of The XPRES-T EVs To Everest Fleet

Tata Motors has signed an Memorandum of Understanding with Everest Fleet Private Limited to deliver 5000 units of the XPRES-T EV to the latter for its cab services. As part of the deal, the company today handed over 100 units of the electric subcompact sedan to Everest Fleet, while the remaining units will be delivered in a phased manner.

Talking about the latest development, Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager, Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle said, “We are delighted to associate with Everest Fleet Private Limited for the deployment of 5000 XPRES-T EVs electric sedans in their fleet. With enhanced safety, fast charging solution, a premium interior theme, and dynamic performance at an affordable price, the XPRES-T EV has created a new benchmark in India’s EV fleet segment with a market share of more than 90 per cent. Through such partnerships, we are successfully moving towards enhancing EV adoption in India.”

Siddharth Ladsariya, Founder, Everest Fleet Private Limited, said, “Everest Fleet is a purpose-led organisation with a deep focus on sustainable mobility solutions. At Everest Fleet, we are paving the way for a better India, one kilometre at a time. Time has come to now take our 100% CNG cars' fleet towards a greener and cleaner alternative - Electric Vehicle. We are really looking forward for this EV journey together with Tata Motors as a strategic partner.”

It was back in July 2021 when Tata Motors first launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers, and the XPRES-T EV, which was based on the Tigor EV, became the first vehicle under this sub-brand. The electric sedan for taxi segment comes with two battery pack options - 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80 per cent in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging. The range options stand at – 213 km and 165 km (ARAI-certified range under test conditions) respectively.

The car can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which will take about 8-10 hours. The car comes with a single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants. Tata Motors is currently the largest producer and seller of electric passenger cars with e-mobility wave in India with a commanding market share of 87 per cent in Financial Year 2022, and over 50,000 Tata EVs rolled out from the plant to date in the personal and fleet segment.