Tata Motors Bags Order To Deliver 2000 2000 XPRES-T EVs Ride Hailing Platform Evera

Tata Motors has signed an agreement with Delhi NCR-based EV-only ride-hailing platform Evera to supply its electric vehicles. Under the agreement, the carmaker has bagged an order to deliver 2,000 XPRES T EVs to Evera. These vehicles are an addition to the already existing fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs present with the aggregator. The XPRES-T EV is the taxi version of the Tata Tigor EV that was launched in 2021 under the company’s XPRES brand, which exclusively caters to fleet aggregators.

Speaking on the occasion Shailesh Chandra – Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “With the XPRES-T EV Sedan we have created a new benchmark in the fleet market, and it is heartening to see renowned fleet aggregators joining the green mobility wave with us. Evera has been associated with us since a long time, and we are delighted to further strengthen this tie-up, by signing an agreement of delivering 2000 EVs to them.”

The Tata XPRES-T EV comes with a single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

The Tata XPRES-T EV was the first vehicle under this brand, and it comes with 2 range options – 213 km and 165 km (ARAI-certified range under test conditions). It packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh and can be charged from 0- 80 per cent in 90 mins and 110 mins, respectively, using fast charging. The car can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point, which will take about 8-10 hours. The car comes with a single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

Talking about the association, Nimish Trivedi, Co-founder & CEO, Prakriti E-Mobility, the Parent Company of Evera said, “We are glad to announce our collaboration with Tata Motors. This association aligns with the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to provide eco-friendly yet most efficient, comfortable, and sustainable mobility solutions to customers. With this fleet of Tata Motors’ EVs, our start of the airport services at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, is around the corner and will propel us further towards this goal. We are also looking to expand to other cities to fast-track the EV adoption in the country by creating an end-to-end ecosystem. This collaborative approach with Tata Motors, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access a network of safe-mobility solutions across the country. We will continue to lead shaping the EV fleet industry with more such strategic partnerships.”

Tata Motors currently commands a market share of 89% (YTD), with over 45000 Tata EVs on road till date in personal and fleet segment.