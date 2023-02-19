Tata Red Dark Edition Models Teased Ahead Of Launch

Tata Motors has teased its Red Dark Edition line-up in a twitter post which simply said “Arriving Soon” and showed the silhouette of the Safari, Harrier and Nexon on a darkish-red background. The Red Dark editions of the Safari and the Harrier were first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo but now it seems like the Nexon will also be included in the line-up. The line-up will likely be launched in March or April of this year and will come with some cosmetic changes along with extra features over the normal line-up. We reached out to a few dealers who told us that the price will be around 1 to 1.5 lakhs over the normal line-up.

The most exciting bit of tech the cars will come with is ADAS. The ADAS suite will consist of features like autonomous emergency braking, forward & rear collision warnings, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot assist, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, lane change alert and high beam assist. It will also feature 6 airbags and an “enhanced electronic safety program with 17 functionalities”.

The cars showcased in the Auto Expo featured an All- Black exterior which included black rims with red brake calipers and a black grille overlaid with red accents. The interior came with Red upholstery that had a quilted pattern and carbon fiber like trims over a piano-black dashboard. The cars featured several upgrades which included a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, 7-inch digital instrument cluster and 360 degree cameras. It was also stated that the touchscreen will get a new updated operating system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto which would be able to support 200 voice commands in 6+ languages. The cars also showcased some other features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats with memory function and ambient lighting.

Under the hood, the cars are likely to feature no changes. Tata motors recently updated its line-up to comply with the BS6 phase 2 regulations. Therefore, the Harrier and Safari will probably feature the Kryotec 2.0-litre diesel engine that makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. The engine will either be mated to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The Nexon on the other hand could come with the 1.5L turbo diesel engine that makes around 109 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. The Nexon comes with both automatic and manual options.