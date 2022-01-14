  • Home
  • Tata Safari Dark Edition Teased; Launch Details Out

Now, Tata Motors will expand its Dark Edition range with the introduction of the Tata Safari Dark Edition, set to debut in India on January 17, 2022
authorBy Carandbike Team
14-Jan-22 08:27 PM IST
Highlights
  • Tata Motors will expand its Dark Edition range with a new addition.
  • The Safari Dark will feature blacked-out elements to enhance its appeal.
  • Mechanically, the Safari Dark Edition will be the same.

Tata Motors launched the Tata Safari in India back in February 2021, and since then, has received a nip & tuck only twice, in the form of the Safari Adventure Persona edition and the Safari Gold Edition. Now, Tata Motors will expand its Dark Edition range with the introduction of the Safari Dark Edition, set to debut in India on January 17, 2022. Ahead of its imminent launch, the company shared a teaser video, and with its shared a glimpse of the front section of the Tata Safari Dark Edition. 

Also Read: Grand SUV Comparison: Mahindra XUV700 vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar

The Tata Safari Dark Edition, like other Dark Editions, will feature a blacked-out front grille with the tri-arrow pattern and black casing for the bumper-mounted headlamps, as well as black accents on the ORVMs, alloy wheels, and black lettering on the boot lid. The #Dark badge will find a place on the front fenders. On the inside, the Tata Safari Dark Edition will trade in its standard two-tone dashboard for a completely blacked-out theme with black upholstery.

Also Read: Planning To Buy The 2021 Tata Safari? Here Are Some Pros And Cons

The Tata Safari Dark will be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine developing 168bhp and 350Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Tata's Dark Edition includes the Tata Altroz Dark Edition, Tata Nexon Dark Edition, Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition, and the Tata Harrier Dark Edition. Tata Safari rivals the Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, as well as the upcoming Kia Carens MPV.
