Tata Tiago NRG Accounted For 10% Of The Regular Tiago's Annual Sales: Vivek Srivatsa

Tata Motors has launched the new 2021 Tiago NRG in India. It's the rugged, cross-hatch version of the company popular compact hatch, and interestingly, it's not the first time that the company has launched this product. Yes, Tata Motors launched the Tiago NRG back in 2018 and it was on sale until early 2020, in the BS4 guise, before the Tiago facelift, featuring a BS6 engine was launched. However, despite being an extension of the regular Tiago, Tata Motors says that the NRG model was quite popular, and accounted for about 10 per cent of the regular hatchback's annual sales.

The Tata Tiago NRG was first launched in 2018, and it was based on the pre-facelift Tiago hatchback

Speaking with carandbike, post the launch of the new Tiago NRG, Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors said, "When we had the NRG in the BS4 version, we started of really strong. We got up to 25 per cent of our sales from the NRG. But, over a period of time, on an average about, for a full year, it was about close to 10 per cent of Tiago's sales."

The Tiago NRG gets black cladding, dual tone colour option, 15-inch alloy wheels, black roof and ORVMs

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG is offered in only one fully loaded trim, offered in both manual and AMT options, priced at Rs. 6.57 lakh and Rs. 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The car gets a more rugged look compared to the older model, which includes aggressive front and rear bumpers, wheel arch and side body cladding, muscular tailgate, and black roof rails. The car offers a ground clearance of 181 mm, which is much higher than the 170 mm ground clearance of the Tiago. It also gets new Charcoal Black interiors, and fabric upholstery with Deco stitch, but the features are similar to the XZ+ variant of the regular Tiago.

The 2021 Tata Tiago NRG gets an all-black cabin with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainnment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago NRG comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, borrowed from the Tiago. The motor develops 84 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, and it's paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit.