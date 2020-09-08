The passenger vehicle segment has finally started to witness signs of recovery in India. A majority of auto manufacturers posted growth in their monthly sales volumes for August 2020, and according to Jato Dynamics India, last month, passenger car sales grew by 20 per cent compared to August 2019. However, we have to consider the fact that last year, during this period, the auto industry was already facing a severe slowdown, and despite witnessing growth the current volumes are nowhere near what we saw in August 2018. Having said that, given the current conditions, caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown, growth is a positive sign nonetheless, and here are the top 10 best-selling cars in August 2020.

The passenger vehicle sales grew by 20% in August on an annual basis. However, they are nowhere near the sales levels in August 2018. The production and availability have improved but the demand continues to be tepid. The industry is keenly looking forward to the festival season. pic.twitter.com/I5hpMnYTwj — JATO Dynamics India (@JATOIndia) September 8, 2020

The Maruti Suzuki Swift was the best-selling cars in India in the month of August 2020 with the company selling 14,397 units of the car

Maruti Suzuki India continues to dominate the ranking with 7 out of 10 models coming from its stable, and in August the number one spot was taken by its compact hatch Swift with 14,869 units, pushing July's top performer, Alto to the second spot with 14,397 units. Subsequently, the Wagon R came down to the third spot with 13,770 units being sold in August, while the Dzire, which was at the sixth spot in July 2020, levelled up to the fourth position with 13,629 units. The Hyundai Creta came down a spot to the fifth position with 11,785 units, but it retained its top position as the countries best-selling SUV.

Model July Sales Model July Sales 1 Maruti Suzuki Swift 14,869 Maruti Suzuki Alto 13,654 2 Maruti Suzuki Alto 14,397 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 13,515 3 Maruti Suzuki Wagon-R 13,770 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 11,575 4 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 13,629 Hyundai Creta 11,549 5 Hyundai Creta 11,758 Maruti Suzuki Swift 10,173 6 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 10,742 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 9,046 7 Kia Seltos 10,665 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 8,504 8 Hyundai Grand i10 10,190 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 8,501 9 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 9,302 Hyundai Grand i10 8,368 10 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 9,115 Kia Seltos 8,270

The Hyundai Creta continued to be the best-selling SUV in India at the fifth spot, while the Kia Seltos jumped up two spots with 10,655 units

The Baleno, which was the third best-selling model in July, came down to the sixth spot in August with 10,742 units. On the other hand, the Kia Seltos, which was at the tenth position in July raised to the seventh spot with 10,655 units. Hyundai Grand i10 also jumped up to the eighth spot from the previous ninth position with the company selling 10,190 units of the compact hatchback. Maruti Suzuki India's Ertiga and Eeco both came down two positions to the ninth and tenth spot with 9,302 and 9,115 units, respectively.

The company selling 10,190 units of the Hyundai Grand i10 compact hatchback

Despite the shuffling of positions, compared to July 2020, all aforementioned ten cars have managed to remain in the 'Top 10 Best-Selling Cars' list.

