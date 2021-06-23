  • Home
  • News
  • Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260

Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati recently launched the BS6 Diavel 1260 range in India. The BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 is priced at Rs. 18.49 lakh while the BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 S is priced at Rs. 21.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, India.
authorBy Kingshuk Dutta
23-Jun-21 01:12 PM IST
Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 banner
Highlights
  • Prices for the BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 range start at Rs. 18.46 lakh
  • The power-cruiser also gets a new 'Ducati Red' colour scheme
  • In India, it goes up against the Triumph Rocket 3 range

Ducati recently launched its BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 range in India. The Diavel 1260 is priced at Rs. 18.49 lakh while the BS6 Diavel 1260 S is priced at Rs. 21.49 lakh. The Diavel 1260 gets a few updates for 2021, which includes new colour schemes and features updates along with a BS6 compliant engine. Here are the top five highlights of the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 range.

ki1it8r4

(The Diavel 1260 S gets a new 'Ducati Red' colour along with the standard 'Thrilling Black', while the 1260 is available in just the 'Total Black' colour)

i5o88tgo

(The BS6 Diavel 1260 gets the same 1,262 cc L-Twin Testastretta DVT engine which makes 160 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine continues to have a flat torque curve, making for energetic response when given the beans. The engine bore and stroke on the twin cylinder Ducati Diavel 1260 engine are 106 mm and 71.5 mm respectively)

slbldq64

(The Diavel 1260 gets a tubular steel Trellis frame. Anchored to it is an Aluminium swingarm. In terms of suspension, the Diavel 1260 mounts fully adjustable 50 mm forks. Damping compression and spring pre-load adjustment are on the left fork tube, while rebound adjustment is located on the right tube. At the rear, instead, the Diavel 1260 mounts a monoshock with adjustable spring-preload and damping rebound)

cdi3qieg

(The top-spec Diavel 1260 S variant gets LED daytime running light, LED turn indicators, 48 mm Ohlins front forks along with an Ohlins monoshock and top-spec Brembo M50 monobloc brake callipers and a bi-directional quick-shifter. At 247 kg, the S is also a couple of kilograms lighter than the standard model. The BS6 model of the Diavel 1260 is 5 kg heavier than the BS4 model)

5a0dpu1o

(Rider electronics include a Bosch 6-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power launch and cruise control. Other standard features include keyless ignition, backlit switches and a rear-wheel lift mitigation system as well. The motorcycle gets three riding modes, which are sport, urban and touring. Riders can also choose to have different settings for ABS, traction control etc. The Diavel 1260 gets a TFT screen with a separate warning light module. The dashboard has four different display modes to choose from)

Related Articles
Ducati Diavel 1260 To Feature In Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns
Ducati Diavel 1260 To Feature In Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns
2 months ago
Planning To Buy A Ducati Streetfighter V4? Here Are The Pros And Cons
Planning To Buy A Ducati Streetfighter V4? Here Are The Pros And Cons
12 months ago
2022 Ducati Multistrada V2, V2 S Revealed
2022 Ducati Multistrada V2, V2 S Revealed
1 year ago
Ducati Scrambler DesertX To Make Its Global Debut In December 2021
Ducati Scrambler DesertX To Make Its Global Debut In December 2021
1 year ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Ducati Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?