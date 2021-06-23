Top 5 Highlights: 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260

Ducati recently launched its BS6 Ducati Diavel 1260 range in India. The Diavel 1260 is priced at Rs. 18.49 lakh while the BS6 Diavel 1260 S is priced at Rs. 21.49 lakh. The Diavel 1260 gets a few updates for 2021, which includes new colour schemes and features updates along with a BS6 compliant engine. Here are the top five highlights of the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 range.

(The Diavel 1260 S gets a new 'Ducati Red' colour along with the standard 'Thrilling Black', while the 1260 is available in just the 'Total Black' colour)

(The BS6 Diavel 1260 gets the same 1,262 cc L-Twin Testastretta DVT engine which makes 160 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 129 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine continues to have a flat torque curve, making for energetic response when given the beans. The engine bore and stroke on the twin cylinder Ducati Diavel 1260 engine are 106 mm and 71.5 mm respectively)

(The Diavel 1260 gets a tubular steel Trellis frame. Anchored to it is an Aluminium swingarm. In terms of suspension, the Diavel 1260 mounts fully adjustable 50 mm forks. Damping compression and spring pre-load adjustment are on the left fork tube, while rebound adjustment is located on the right tube. At the rear, instead, the Diavel 1260 mounts a monoshock with adjustable spring-preload and damping rebound)

(The top-spec Diavel 1260 S variant gets LED daytime running light, LED turn indicators, 48 mm Ohlins front forks along with an Ohlins monoshock and top-spec Brembo M50 monobloc brake callipers and a bi-directional quick-shifter. At 247 kg, the S is also a couple of kilograms lighter than the standard model. The BS6 model of the Diavel 1260 is 5 kg heavier than the BS4 model)