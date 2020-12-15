Top 7 Upcoming Bikes In India In 2021

The year of 2020 turned out to be more challenging than automotive manufacturers would have liked. The Indian auto industry saw a contraction which may take a few years to come out of. But still, with the pandemic-ridden year almost over, it is time to look forward. Despite a double-digit dip in sales, many motorcycle manufacturers, especially the premium players are getting ready to launch a slew of motorcycles in 2021. We list down the top seven motorcycles which are confirmed for an India launch in 2021.

Royal Enfield 650 cc Cruiser

(The Royal Enfield KX Bobber has been spied testing in India on multiple occasions)

The Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 have been runaway hits for Royal Enfield in India. So, it is only prudent that the company makes the most of this excellent platform and introduces more models based on it. Well, the company is already in the process of testing a 650 cc cruiser motorcycle which is likely to be based on the KX concept shown at EICMA 2018. The Royal Enfield KX-based cruiser test mule was spotted with a bolt-on cradle frame and the 648 cc parallel-twin engine. Power and torque figures are likely to be identical to the 650 twins as well. The test mule was also seen featuring USD forks upfront, which is a first for Royal Enfield motorcycles. Then there is also the alloy wheels that could possibly come shod with tubeless tyres. This could also result in better rubber replacing the Pirellis that are currently seen on the 650 Twins. There is no confirmation on the launch timeline but we expect the new 650 cc cruiser from RE to be launched in the second half of 2021.

Aprilia RS 660/Tuono 660

(The Aprilia RS 660 has been confirmed for a mid 2021 India launch)

Yes! The Aprilia RS 660 along with the Tuono 660 will be launched in India by July 2020. The bikes will be brought to India as completely built units (CBUs) sometime in July 2021, after the homologation process is completed. The news was confirmed by Diego Graffi, MD and CEO, Piaggio India, in a virtual interaction with journalists. The RS 660 may be a mid-size 650-660 cc category sports bike, but it's not a committed track-focussed motorcycle, but is built for everyday rideability and practicality. It's based on a brand-new 659 cc, parallel-twin engine, and will also form the same platform for the naked Aprilia Tuono 660. The parallel-twin makes 99 bhp at 10,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm.

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300

(Kawasaki is looking at increasing localised content on the BS6 Ninja 300, which may lead to a price drop)

Speaking to dealers, carandbike has been told that the new BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 will be launched in India towards the end of the first quarter of 2021. Kawasaki, in fact, is planning to increase local content in the motorcycle, especially engine components. The price of the BS6 motorcycle is likely to drop to ₹ 2.5 lakh. For reference, the BS4 model was priced at ₹ 2.98 lakh. The BS4 model had a 296 cc parallel-twin engine which made 39 bhp at 11,000 rpm along with peak torque of 27 Nm at 10,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox which comes with a slipper clutch as standard. The BS6 variant is likely to get the same setup, with minimal changes to specifications, features and styling.

Triumph Trident 660

(Triumph will launch the Trident 660 in India in early 2021)

Come 2021, Triumph will launch its new and most affordable motorcycle, the Trident 660. It is a middleweight roadster which will cater to new motorcycle owners and enthusiasts alike. The Triumph Trident 660 will also be the new entry point into Triumph's triple roadster line-up and will be competitively priced to deliver solid value. It gets an in-line three-cylinder engine which displaces 660 cc. It is liquid-cooled and it makes 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm along with peak torque output of 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip/assist clutch. The good news is that the Trident 660 will be launched in India early next year. We expect the prices for the Trident 660 to start at ₹ 7 lakh or so.

Triumph Tiger 850

(The 888 cc inline three-cylinder engine makes 84 bhp at 8,500 rpm, 82 Nm at 6,500 rpm on the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport)

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport carries the core attributes of the new Tiger, but with more manageable performance, at a more accessible price. It is a road-focussed adventure bike, which will for the new entry-level model in the Tiger range. The Tiger 850 Sport shares the same basic engine as the new Tiger 900 range, so the 888 cc, inline three-cylinder engine remains the same, but with a slightly different state of tune. On the Tiger 850 Sport, the engine makes 84 bhp at 8,500 rpm, while peak torque is 82 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new Tiger 850 Sport is expected to be launched in India in the first quarter of 2021, with prices expected at around ₹ 9 lakh (Ex-showroom).

2021 Ducati Monster

(The 2021 Ducati Monster gets significant updates in terms of styling and engine specifications)

Ducati recently took the wraps off the new Monster for 2021. The new naked roadster from Ducati gets significant updates in terms of styling, performance and features. The good news is that it will be coming to India next year. The styling on the new Monster is a complete departure from the design language of the earlier Monster range. The motorcycle gets a lot more edges now and become leaner and meaner. The 2021 Ducati Monster gets a 937 cc L-Twin Testastretta engine which is liquid-cooled. The engine is seen on other Ducati models too such as the Hypermotard and 2021 SuperSport. On the Monster, it is tuned to make 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm along with peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new Monster is likely to be priced between ₹ 11 lakh-12 lakh. The bike gets two variants, Monster and the Monster Plus.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401/Svartpilen 401

(Husqvarna Svartpilen 401)

Bajaj Auto will launch the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 401 in India in 2020, possibly in the first half of 2021. The motorcycles are already being manufactured here India for exports and Bajaj would like to expand its Husqvarna range in the country after the launch of the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250. The upcoming Husqvarna 401 twins get the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder engine from the KTM 390 Duke which makes 43.5 bhp and develops 37 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. In continuation from the 250 cc bikes, the Vitpilen 401 will be a chic cafe racer while the Svartpilen 401 will be an urban scrambler. We believe that the Svartpilen 401 will be better equipped to deal with mild off-road terrain thanks to wire-spoke wheels, more suspension travel and better electronics. The global models of the Husqvarna 401 twins received minor updates this year in form of a longer rear sub-frame (longer by 40 mm), differently designed grab-rails and seat and new colours as well. The 401 Huskies launched in India will be the updated models.

