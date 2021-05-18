Toyota Agya Hatchback Design Patent Filed In India; Image Leaked

A new image leaked online indicates that Toyota Motor Corporation has filed a design patent for the Agya hatchback in India. Developed by Toyota's subsidiary brand, Daihatsu, the hatchback is sold in several Asian markets as Daihatsu Alya, Toyota Agya and Wigo. The company uses the Agya name in Indonesia and South Africa, and the recent design patents filed in India are also claimed to be under the name Toyota Agya. The car comes with a sporty, slightly tall-boy-ish stance that makes it stand out, and if launched in India, could be a great addition to Toyota's India line-up.

First launched in 2012, the Toyota Agya received its first mid-life facelift in 2017, followed by a second one in 2020, which is currently on sale in markets like Indonesia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Philippines, among few others. Visually, the car comes with an aggressive front featuring a large hexagonal grille, flanked by sharp, sculpted corners that house the round fog lamps. The car also gets large sweptback headlamps with projector lights and LED DRLs. Other exterior elements include alloy wheels, a sloping roofline, and a rear spoiler with LED taillamps.

Launched in 2012, the Toyota Agya received its second facelift in 2020 and that is the model in the patent image

Inside, the global-spec Toyota Agya comes with an all-black cabin with fabric upholstery. The car is also equipped with a touchscreen infotainment display, engine start/stop button and multi-function steering wheel, automatic climate control and a 12V power socket among other features.

The Toyota Agya sold in Indonesia, which we expect will be considered for India, is offered with two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder unit and a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder motor. The former is tuned to churn out 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.2-litre motor makes 87 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic unit.

