Toyota Gazoo e-Racing Launched In India With The GR Supra Gran Turismo Cup 2020

Toyota Gazoo e-Racing is the motorsport arm of the Japanese automaker, and marks the return of Toyota India in the motorsport space, bringing the GR Supra Gran Turismo virtual racing series for auto and motorsport enthusiasts.

The Toyota GR Supra GT Cup 2020 comes to India for the first time

Highlights

  • Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) is the motorsport arm of Toyota
  • The Toyota GR Supra GT Cup was introduced internationally last year
  • The winner stands at a chance to win prizes worth Rs. 1 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the introduction of Toyota Gazoo e-Racing (TGR) in a bid to entice Indian motorsport enthusiasts. Toyota Gazoo Racing, and by extension, e-Racing, is the motorsport arm of the Japanese automaker that competes in several racing events including endurance and rally. With TGR, Toyota India brings the first-ever GR Supra Gran Turismo (GT) Cup 2020 e-motorsport contest to the country. The virtual racing series offers a platform for avid gamers and auto enthusiasts to compete in the e-championship. Participants stand a chance to win prizes equivalent of ₹ 100,000, ₹ 75,000 and ₹ 50,000 for the top three winners, while the top ten participants will receive GR merchandise.

Also Read: New Toyota Subcompact SUV To Be Named Urban Cruiser; Launch This Month

jjd4taec

Participants are required to have a PlayStation4, Gran Turismo Sport and an online account to compete in the e-racing series

Commenting on the entry of TGR in India, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, "We are excited to bring the legendary TGR to motorsport fans particularly the youth in India. We believe the GR Supra GT Cup e-motorsport contest is a great way to experience TGR and its motorsports from the comfort and safety of our homes. This contest will be a national level online event to earn a chance to further compete at the regional and global level events. In time, we will bring in more elements of the TGR to the country via more experiences and activities. For now, all those car enthusiasts who are looking to pursue a new challenge in the virtual world here's the GR Supra GT Cup 2020 bringing you the opportunity to team-up with Toyota to feel and experience the real-racing excitement. Moreover, as we move forward we would also like to use the Gazoo Racing e-Motorsports platform to engage with our customers at our dealerships."

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched In India

The Toyota GR Supra Gran Turismo (GT) Cup 2020 e-motorsport contest is open for all. Participants need to have a PlayStation 4 with the Gran Turismo Sport video game and an online account to compete in the virtual championship. For enthusiasts who do not own a PlayStation, TGR will conduct the GR quiz contest and the top ten winners will be rewarded with PlayStations, enabling enthusiasts to compete in the e-racing series.

t5luru9k

The feedback collected from the 2019 GR Supra GT Cup was used to develop the real-life 2020 Toyota GR Supra

The Toyota GR Supra GT Cup completed its maiden season last year internationally and saw over 30,000 players competing in the event. The Toyota GR Supra RZ was included in the game last year and was purchased by 800,000 players. The data and feedback collected from the simulator game was later used to develop the real-life production GR Supra, according to the company.

0 Comments

With TGR, Toyota returns to motorsport engagement in India. The brand had previously organised the Etios Motor Racing one-make series in the country between 2012 and 2014 that saw race-prepped Etios sedans battling it out across India's race tracks. More recently, Volkswagen Motorsport India announced the Volkswagen Racing Championship that offers a platform for enthusiasts to compete in the 2020 Polo Cup e-Series online.

