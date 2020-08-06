Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.98 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of the new limited-edition Toyota Fortuner TRD in India. Offered in two variants 4x2 diesel automatic and 4x4 diesel automatic, the new Fortuner TRD limited edition model is priced at ₹ 34.98 lakh and ₹ 36.88 lakh respectively. These are ex-showroom prices and are applicable across the country, except for Kerala. Inspired by the company's 'Toyota Racing Development' (TRD) heritage, the new Fortuner TRD comes with several sporty styling elements, including a dual-tone Pearl White shade and black roof, black exterior elements, and the signature TRD branding.

Also Read: 2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spotted Testing In India

Toyota Fortuner 28.66 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Commenting on the launch, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, "The Fortuner TRD Limited Edition is yet another effort to cater to the customer demands by offering more than what they seek through unparalleled and segment-leading features. An important accessory to the Fortuner TRD Limited Edition to ensure customer safety is the air ionizer owing to the concerns about the air we breathe in these challenging times. What's more, the Fortuner TRD is truly exclusive and only limited units are being made available for SUV aficionados in the country."

Also Read: 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Unveiled In Thailand

The Toyota Fortuner TRD comes in a new dual-tone Pearl White shade with black roof and TRD exterior branding

In addition to the TRD grille, the SUV also comes with a new rear bumper with red accents, a skid plate, red TRD on the tailgate, and 18-inch charcoal black alloy wheels. Inside, the SUV comes with a dual-tone black and maroon interior and matching leather upholstery, along with dark woodgrain-pattern ornamentation and soft-touch material. Rest all features like Bi-Beam LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, the 8-way adjustable power seats, 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and more, remain unchanged.

Also Read: BS6 Toyota Fortuner Receives A Price Hike Of ₹ 48,000

The Fortuner TRD comes with with a dual-tone black and maroon interior and matching leather upholstery and soft-touch dashboard with red stitching

The TRD edition also features exclusive features like - a 360-degree camera, auto-folding ORVMs, and illuminated scuff plates. Furthermore, Toyota also offers a range of optional accessories under Special Technology Package which includes a 'Head-up Display (HUD), Tyre Pressure Monitor (TPMS), Digital Video Recorder (DVR), Wireless Smartphone Charger and Welcome door puddle lamp, and an air ionizer.

The Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition also gets new features like 360-degree camera, auto-folding ORVMs, 18-inch alloy wheels, and illuminated scuff plates

Under the hood, the Toyota Fortuner TRD continued to feature the 2.8-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine generating a maximum of 174 bhp and a 450 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed automatic sequential transmission with paddle-shifters. The Fortuner also features the automatic Idle Stop-Start Function.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.