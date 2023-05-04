  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Hikes Prices Of Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Glanza And Camry

Toyota Hikes Prices Of Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Glanza And Camry

Prices of the Hyryder have seen the biggest rise, with the compact SUV's prices hiked by up to Rs 60,000.
authorBy carandbike Team
04-May-23 06:57 PM IST
null
Highlights
  • The hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross receive a Rs. 27,000 increase
  • The Urban Cruiser Hyryder receives price hikes in the range of Rs. 2000 to Rs. 60,000 depending on variants
  • The Glanza gets a uniform Rs. 5000 increase across all its variants while the Camry Hybrid is now Rs. 46,000 more expensive

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India has increased the prices of several cars in its portfolio. These include the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, along with the Toyota Glanza and Toyota Camry. The reason for the price hike is unknown, although it could likely attributed to an increase in input costs. While other models currently remain unaffected, it is unclear if Toyota will also hike prices for its other offerings in the time to come. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2023: Toyota Motor Crosses 15,000 Unit Sales

 

 

The prices of the petrol-powered variants of the Innova Hycross remain unchanged, while the hybrid variants are now more expensive by Rs. 27,000 each. The Innova Hycross is now priced from Rs. 18.55 lakh to Rs. 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

VariantsNew PriceOld Price
Innova Hycross G-FLT [7S]Rs. 18.55 lakhUnchanged
Innova Hycross G-FLT [8S]Rs. 18.6 lakhUnchanged
Innova Hycross GX[7S]Rs. 19.4 lakhUnchanged
Innova Hycross GX [8S]Rs. 19.45 lakhUnchanged
Innova Hycross Hybrid VX [7S]Rs. 25.03 lakhRs. 24.76 lakh
Innova Hycross Hybrid VX [8S]Rs. 25.08 lakhRs. 24.81 lakh
Innova Hycross Hybrid VX(O) [7S]Rs. 27 lakhRs. 26.73 lakh
Innova Hycross Hybrid VX(O) [7S]Rs. 27.05 lakhRs. 26.78 lakh
Innova Hycross Hybrid ZXRs. 29.35 lakhRs. 29.08 lakh
Innova Hycross Hybrid ZX(O)Rs. 29.99 lakhRs. 29.72 lakh

 

Also Read: Toyota Reveals Pricing For The Top VX And ZX Grades Of The Innova Crysta

 

 

While prices for the G and V variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder have only been hiked by Rs 2,000, the prices of the E and S variants in the line-up have gone up by Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The hybrid variants of the Hyryder witness the highest surges, with the S Hybrid now being priced Rs 60,000 higher than before, and the G and V variants now Rs 25,000 more expensive.

 

VariantNew Price Old Price
E MT 2WD NEODRIVERs. 10.73 lakhRs. 10.48 lakh
S MT 2WD NEODRIVERs. 12.48 lakhRs. 12.28 lakh
S MT 2WD CNGRs. 13.43 lakhRs. 13.28 lakh
S AT 2WD NEODRIVERs. 13.68 lakhRs. 13.48 lakh
G MT 2WD NEODRIVERs. 14.36 lakhRs. 14.34 lakh
G MT 2WD CNGRs. 15.31 lakhRs. 15.29 lakh
G AT 2WD NEODRIVERs. 15.56 lakhRs. 15.54 lakh
V MT 2WD NEODRIVERs. 15.91 lakh Rs. 15.89 lakh
V AT 2WD NEODRIVERs. 17.11 lakhRs. 17.09 lakh
V MT AWD NEODRIVERs. 17.21 lakhRs. 17.19 lakh
S e-drive MT 2WD Rs. 16.21 lakhRs. 16.19 lakh
G e-drive MT 2WDRs. 18.24 lakhRs. 17.99 lakh
V e-drive MT 2WDRs. 19.74 lakhRs. 19.49 lakh

 

 

The prices of the Glanza and Camry Hybrid have also been hiked, with each variant of the Glanza now more expensive by Rs 5,000. The Glanza is now available with a starting price tag of Rs. 6.71 lakh which goes up to Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 

 

The Camry, which is only sold in one variant, has received a price hike of Rs 46,000, bringing its price tag to Rs. 45.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

 

Related Articles
Most Affordable Hybrid Cars In India
Most Affordable Hybrid Cars In India
13 hours ago
Toyota Reveals Pricing For The Top VX And ZX Grades Of The Innova Crysta
Toyota Reveals Pricing For The Top VX And ZX Grades Of The Innova Crysta
1 day ago
Auto Sales April 2023: Toyota Motor Crosses 15,000 Unit Sales
Auto Sales April 2023: Toyota Motor Crosses 15,000 Unit Sales
2 days ago
Maruti Suzuki To Launch Innova Hycross-Based Hybrid MPV Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Launch Innova Hycross-Based Hybrid MPV Soon
6 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2014 Skoda Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
2014 Skoda
Octavia 2.0 Ambition TDI CR MT
  • 63,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.2
10
8.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Mahindra XUV500 W10 AWD
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Mahindra
XUV500 W10 AWD
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
12.25 LakhEMI starts @ ₹27,436
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2018 Toyota
Innova Crysta 2.8 Z 7 STR
  • 70,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
18.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹41,994
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Toyota Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now