Toyota Hikes Prices Of Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Glanza And Camry

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India has increased the prices of several cars in its portfolio. These include the Toyota Innova Hycross and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, along with the Toyota Glanza and Toyota Camry. The reason for the price hike is unknown, although it could likely attributed to an increase in input costs. While other models currently remain unaffected, it is unclear if Toyota will also hike prices for its other offerings in the time to come.

The prices of the petrol-powered variants of the Innova Hycross remain unchanged, while the hybrid variants are now more expensive by Rs. 27,000 each. The Innova Hycross is now priced from Rs. 18.55 lakh to Rs. 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

Variants New Price Old Price Innova Hycross G-FLT [7S] Rs. 18.55 lakh Unchanged Innova Hycross G-FLT [8S] Rs. 18.6 lakh Unchanged Innova Hycross GX[7S] Rs. 19.4 lakh Unchanged Innova Hycross GX [8S] Rs. 19.45 lakh Unchanged Innova Hycross Hybrid VX [7S] Rs. 25.03 lakh Rs. 24.76 lakh Innova Hycross Hybrid VX [8S] Rs. 25.08 lakh Rs. 24.81 lakh Innova Hycross Hybrid VX(O) [7S] Rs. 27 lakh Rs. 26.73 lakh Innova Hycross Hybrid VX(O) [7S] Rs. 27.05 lakh Rs. 26.78 lakh Innova Hycross Hybrid ZX Rs. 29.35 lakh Rs. 29.08 lakh Innova Hycross Hybrid ZX(O) Rs. 29.99 lakh Rs. 29.72 lakh

While prices for the G and V variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder have only been hiked by Rs 2,000, the prices of the E and S variants in the line-up have gone up by Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The hybrid variants of the Hyryder witness the highest surges, with the S Hybrid now being priced Rs 60,000 higher than before, and the G and V variants now Rs 25,000 more expensive.

Variant New Price Old Price E MT 2WD NEODRIVE Rs. 10.73 lakh Rs. 10.48 lakh S MT 2WD NEODRIVE Rs. 12.48 lakh Rs. 12.28 lakh S MT 2WD CNG Rs. 13.43 lakh Rs. 13.28 lakh S AT 2WD NEODRIVE Rs. 13.68 lakh Rs. 13.48 lakh G MT 2WD NEODRIVE Rs. 14.36 lakh Rs. 14.34 lakh G MT 2WD CNG Rs. 15.31 lakh Rs. 15.29 lakh G AT 2WD NEODRIVE Rs. 15.56 lakh Rs. 15.54 lakh V MT 2WD NEODRIVE Rs. 15.91 lakh Rs. 15.89 lakh V AT 2WD NEODRIVE Rs. 17.11 lakh Rs. 17.09 lakh V MT AWD NEODRIVE Rs. 17.21 lakh Rs. 17.19 lakh S e-drive MT 2WD Rs. 16.21 lakh Rs. 16.19 lakh G e-drive MT 2WD Rs. 18.24 lakh Rs. 17.99 lakh V e-drive MT 2WD Rs. 19.74 lakh Rs. 19.49 lakh

The prices of the Glanza and Camry Hybrid have also been hiked, with each variant of the Glanza now more expensive by Rs 5,000. The Glanza is now available with a starting price tag of Rs. 6.71 lakh which goes up to Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Camry, which is only sold in one variant, has received a price hike of Rs 46,000, bringing its price tag to Rs. 45.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).