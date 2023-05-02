Toyota Reveals Pricing For The Top VX And ZX Grades Of The Innova Crysta

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has revealed the pricing for the top two VX and ZX trims of the Innova Crysta after it was relaunched a few months ago. The VX starts at a price of 23,79,000 (ex-showroom) for the 7-seater versions with a slight premium of Rs. 5,000 for the 8-seater. The ZX on the other hand comes at Rs. 25,43,000 (ex-showroom). This brings its total number of grades to four with prices ranging from Rs. 19.99 lakh to Rs. 25.43 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can book the MPV for an amount of Rs. 50,000.

Trims Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) GX (7S) Rs. 19.99 Lakh GX FLT (7S) Rs. 19.99 Lakh GX (8S) Rs. 19.99 Lakh GX FLT (8S) Rs. 19.99 Lakh VX (7S) Rs. 23.79 Lakh VX FLT (7S) Rs. 23.79 Lakh VX (8S) Rs. 23.84 Lakh VX FLT (8S) Rs. 23.84 Lakh ZX Rs. 25.43 Lakh

The latest Innova Crysta comes with minor cosmetic tweaks over the previous model that include a slightly redesigned front fascia. The rest of the car’s exterior is more or less, the same as the older model and features the same headlamp and taillamp design. The interior of the car comes with an 8’’touchscreen system with Android Auto/Apple Carplay. Toyota has equipped the car with comfort features like a Rear Auto AC with Digital Display, 8-Way Power Adjust Driver Seat, TFT Display, and Ambient lighting among others. The manufacturer also offers many safety features in the car that include, Vehicle Stability Control and Hill-Start Assist Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), Parking Sensors, and 6 airbags.

The car is powered by Toyota’s 2.4 Litre Diesel Engine that churns out 150 hp and 343 Nm of peak torque. The engine features Eco and Power drive modes and is mated to a 5-speed Manual Transmission. The car is merely available with a diesel powertrain, with petrol and hybrid options only available on the Innova Hycross.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We are happy to announce the pricing of the top two grades of the New Innova Crysta Diesel, a vehicle which has been much appreciated in all its new avatars. With its tough and rugged front fascia, and a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance, the New Innova Crysta is sure to carry forward the legacy of the renowned Innova. The vehicle boasts of advanced safety features that ensure utmost safety of passengers and we are confident that our customers will appreciate and enjoy the enhanced driving experience offered by this vehicle.”