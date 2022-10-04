Toyota India Hikes Prices On Innova Crysta, Fortuner & Other Models By Up To Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has hiked prices on the Fortuner and Innova Crysta models in its range. Prices have been hiked by up to Rs. 1.85 lakh, depending on the model. Additionally, prices have been hiked on the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire MPV in the company's range. Entry models including the Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are not affected by the recent price hike. The new prices are applicable with immediate effect.

Also Read: Toyota Glanza To Get A Factory-Fitted CNG Variant

Starting with the Toyota Fortuner, the entry-level manual and automatic variants are now more expensive by Rs. 19,000 on the SUV. The hike goes up to Rs. 39,000 on the 4WD versions, while prices on the top-spec Legender and GR Sport variants now stand at Rs. 77,000. The Toyota Fortuner range now starts from Rs. 32.59 lakh, going up to Rs. 50.34 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India).

The Innova Crysta gets a price increase of up to Rs. 23,000, but bookings for the diesel version have been temporarily stopped

The Toyota Innova Crysta remains a highly popular model for the company and prices on the GX variants of the petrol version. The Innova Crysta diesel also gets a Rs. 23,000 price increment but across all variants. That said, do remember that the automaker is not accepting bookings for the diesel version at the moment. The Toyota Innova Crysta range is now priced between Rs. 17.68 lakh and Rs. 26.77 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Bookings Halted Temporarily

The Toyota Vellfire gets the maximum price of Rs. 1.85 lakh. The model is available in a fully-loaded single variant and comes with a hybrid engine. Meanwhile, the Toyota Camry Hybrid is also more expensive by Rs. 90,000 for the single, tech-laden variant sold in India. The Camry Hybrid is now priced at Rs. 45.25 lakh, while the Vellfire will set you back by Rs. 94.45 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India).