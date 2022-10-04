  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota India Hikes Prices On Innova Crysta, Fortuner & Other Models By Up To Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Toyota India Hikes Prices On Innova Crysta, Fortuner & Other Models By Up To Rs. 1.85 Lakh

The price hike affects the Fortuner, Innova Crysta, Camry Hybrid and Vellfire MPV. The entry-level models including the Glanza, Urban Cruiser and new Urban Cruiser Hyryder remain unaffected.
authorBy Sameer Contractor
2 mins read
04-Oct-22 06:00 PM IST
Toyota India Hikes Prices On Innova Crysta, Fortuner & Other Models By Up To Rs. 1.85 Lakh banner
Highlights
  • The Toyota Fortuner gets more expensive by up to Rs. 77,000
  • The Toyota Innova Crysta is pricier by Rs. 23,000, depending on the variant
  • The Toyota Camry Hybrid & Vellfire get more expensive by up to Rs. 1.85 lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has hiked prices on the Fortuner and Innova Crysta models in its range. Prices have been hiked by up to Rs. 1.85 lakh, depending on the model. Additionally, prices have been hiked on the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire MPV in the company's range. Entry models including the Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser and Urban Cruiser Hyryder are not affected by the recent price hike. The new prices are applicable with immediate effect.

Also Read: Toyota Glanza To Get A Factory-Fitted CNG Variant

Starting with the Toyota Fortuner, the entry-level manual and automatic variants are now more expensive by Rs. 19,000 on the SUV. The hike goes up to Rs. 39,000 on the 4WD versions, while prices on the top-spec Legender and GR Sport variants now stand at Rs. 77,000. The Toyota Fortuner range now starts from Rs. 32.59 lakh, going up to Rs. 50.34 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India).

The Innova Crysta gets a price increase of up to Rs. 23,000, but bookings for the diesel version have been temporarily stopped

 

The Toyota Innova Crysta remains a highly popular model for the company and prices on the GX variants of the petrol version. The Innova Crysta diesel also gets a Rs. 23,000 price increment but across all variants. That said, do remember that the automaker is not accepting bookings for the diesel version at the moment. The Toyota Innova Crysta range is now priced between Rs. 17.68 lakh and Rs. 26.77 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India).

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Bookings Halted Temporarily

The Toyota Vellfire gets the maximum price of Rs. 1.85 lakh. The model is available in a fully-loaded single variant and comes with a hybrid engine. Meanwhile, the Toyota Camry Hybrid is also more expensive by Rs. 90,000 for the single, tech-laden variant sold in India. The Camry Hybrid is now priced at Rs. 45.25 lakh, while the Vellfire will set you back by Rs. 94.45 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India).

 

Related Articles
Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Bookings Stopped In India, Only Petrol Versions Available
Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Bookings Stopped In India, Only Petrol Versions Available
1 month ago
Planning To Buy A Used Toyota Innova Crysta? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
Planning To Buy A Used Toyota Innova Crysta? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
2 months ago
Buyer's Guide: Pre-Owned Toyota Innova Crysta (2016-2019)
Buyer's Guide: Pre-Owned Toyota Innova Crysta (2016-2019)
2 months ago
Planning To Get A Used 4x4 SUV? Here Are Our Top 5 Picks
Planning To Get A Used 4x4 SUV? Here Are Our Top 5 Picks
2 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Toyota Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which car are you more interested in owning this Dussehra?