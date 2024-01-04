Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Increased By Up To Rs 42,000
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 4, 2024
- The Toyota Innova Hycross range now starts at Rs 19.77 lakh.
- The Innova Hycross is available with pure-petrol and strong-hybrid engines.
- The MPV is available in five trims- GX, VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O).
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has increased prices on the popular selling Innova Hycross MPV for the new year. The Toyota Innova Hycross now starts from Rs 19.77 lakh for the base variant, going up to Rs. 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec hybrid variant. Prices have been increased by Rs 10,000 on the base version, while the rest of the variants get a price hike of up to Rs 42,000.
Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Achieves Record-Breaking Sales: 2.23 Lakh Units Sold With 46 Per Cent YoY Surge
The Toyota Innova Hycross continues to be in high demand for the manufacturer and is also sold as the badge-engineered Maruti Suzuki Invicto under the Toyota-Suzuki partnership. The premium MPV is available in five trims - GX, VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O) - and can be had in either seven-seater or eight-seater options, depending on the variant. The top variants are available only as seven-seaters with captain seats in the second row. The Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition has been discontinued in the new year.
The price hike does not bring any new features to the Toyota Innova Hycross. The MPV continues to be available with the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol tuned for 170 bhp and 205 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a CVT gearbox. The top variants use the 2.0-litre strong-hybrid engine with the Atkinson cycle that develops 181 bhp and is paired with an e-Drive transmission. Fuel efficiency figures claimed by the company stand at 16.13 km on the petrol and 23.24 kmpl on the hybrid version.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Registers Over 20 Lakh Sales In CY2023
Toyota retails both the Innova Hycross and Innova Crysta in the market with the latter also available in the diesel guise. The Crysta continues to be a popular seller with fleet buyers and diesel lovers, which is why the model still garners strong demand. The Innova Hycross does not have a direct rival at its price point barring the Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700, which are essentially seven-seater SUVs.
