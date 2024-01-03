Toyota Kirloskar Motor Achieves Record-Breaking Sales: 2.23 Lakh Units Sold With 46 Per Cent YoY Surge
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 3, 2024
- December 2023 saw a surge in sales, with a remarkable 119% increase compared to the same period in 2022
- Popular models like the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, New Innova Crysta, and Glanza were instrumental in driving the company's impressive growth.
- TKM achieved an unprecedented milestone, reaching over 2.33 lakh units in annual sales, showing a remarkable 46 per cent YoY growth
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) concluded 2023 on a high note, achieving an unprecedented milestone in its sales performance. The Japanese automaker reported an all-time high annual sales figure of over 2.33 lakh units, marking a notable 46 per cent year-on-year growth. The company's domestic sales accounted for 221,356 units, while the international market witnessed 11,984 units being exported.
Also Read: Tata Motors Registers Sales Of 2.34 Lakh Vehicles In Q3 FY24
In December 2023, TKM recorded a significant surge in sales, reaching 22,867 units, showcasing an outstanding 119 per cent growth compared to the 10,421 units sold in December 2022. Out of the December sales figure, 21,372 units were sold domestically, with an additional 1,495 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder exported to international markets.
The consistent performance and an upward sales trajectory demonstrate growing customer interest in their entire lineup, with popular models such as the Innova Hycross, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, New Innova Crysta, and Glanza playing pivotal roles in driving this growth. The company's customer-oriented events like the "Great 4X4 Expedition by Toyota" have bolstered the appeal of SUV models like the Hilux, Fortuner, and Legender, consolidating their positions in their respective segments.
Also Read: Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units
TKM's success can be attributed to its initiatives aimed at enhancing the customer experience, including the complimentary five-year Roadside Assistance Program. Furthermore, TKM's growth was supported by its expanded production capacity, facilitated by the addition of a third shift, enabling the company to meet the escalating market demand.
