Toyota Kirloskar Motor Announces New Finance Schemes For The Month Of July

A low EMI scheme of ₹ 9999 is being offered on the Innova Crysta

The new deal includes an assured buy back offer of 55% on the Yaris compact sedan and the Glanza premium hatchback. In addition, the company has also launched a low EMI scheme on the Innova Crysta where the monthly installment amount has been capped at ₹ 9999. EMI deferment of three months has also been announced on cars like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris and Glanza

Toyota sold 3,866 units in June, more than doubles sales when compared to May

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "The good news is that we are seeing some good momentum in the market contributing to more than double the growth in sales that we had witnessed in the month of May. The other factor that has helped us with gaining customer trust and attention are the new and innovative finance schemes that we have been offering to our customers to cater to their personal mobility needs, that too during a critical time like this." In the month of June Toyota was able to sell 3866 cars in the market which was more than doubles the sales when compared to May.