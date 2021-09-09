  • Home
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Launches New Platform To Help Increase Awareness About EVs

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced the launch of a new web application called xEV Shiksha, which aims to increase awareness among customers towards electric vehicles.
10-Sep-21
Highlights
Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced the launch of a new web application called xEV Shiksha, which aims to increase awareness and educate customers towards EVs. The web application was launched in line with the government of India's plan to boost electrification of mobility solutions. Toyota says that Shiksha stands for Smart Hub of Information and Knowledge about Self-Charging, Hybrid for All. The idea is to spread awareness and information about electrified vehicle technologies and their benefits. The web app can be accessed via mobile phones or computers interested people.

Also Read: Toyota To Spend Over $13.5 Billion EV Battery Technology By 2030

(Toyota To Spend Over $13.5 Billion To Develop EV Batteries And Supply Systems By 2030)

Commenting on the latest TKM initiative, Tadao Kidokoro, Vice President, Customer Service, TKM, said, "It is our responsibility and aim to contribute to the betterment of the society and help protect our environment. We are happy to launch the xEV SHIKSHA web app with the motto of 'Learn together and leap together with Toyota Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technology', marking this year's Teacher's Day, wherein we appreciate and remember the contribution of teachers in building resilience and shaping the future. I am sure and hopeful that this initiative will help in spreading wider knowledge on Toyota's efforts in terms of varied electrified vehicle technologies (xEVs) and its benefits amongst all stakeholders including customers, supplier partners, students, and car enthusiasts."

Also Read: Apple In Talks With Toyota For Apple Car

(The Toyota Camry and the Vellfire are two electrified vehicles that are on sale in India currently)

In other news, Toyota said it expects to spend more than $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system in a bid to lead in the key automotive technology over the next decade. Toyota happens to be the world's largest automaker by volume and is a pioneer in hybrid petrol-electric vehicles. The company is now getting ready to launch its new all-electric line-up next year. Toyota could be considered as one of the leaders in battery development for electric vehicles. Toyota aims to reduce prices of its EV batteries by up to 30 per cent, by working on the materials used and the way the cells are structured.

