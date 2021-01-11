Toyota Land Cruiser Electric Sweats It Out In A Mine

Toyota Australia announced a local electric-vehicle pilot trial with Australia's leading resources company, BHP. The small-scale trial involves a LandCruiser 70 Series single-cab that has been converted to a battery-electric vehicle by Toyota Australia's Product Planning and Development division in Port Melbourne.

The specifications of the vehicle have not yet been released

The converted vehicle - equipped for underground mine use - will operate under full battery power. The trial will take place at a BHP Nickel West mine in Western Australia.

Toyota Australia's President and CEO Matthew Callachor said the trial is another step Toyota is taking as part of its bigger picture of a zero emissions future. BHP and Toyota have demonstrated a strong relationship throughout the last 20 years, and this project is a great testament to how we can both work together as leading companies in our respective industries to change the future,"

While it's great to see this all-electric car in action, we are of course, waiting to know more about its specifications, which Toyota has yet not provided. All we know is that in the coming months, we will get to know more about the car.

