New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile

The specially designed hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai was gifted to Pope Francis the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Japan (CBCJ).

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile expand View Photos

Highlights

  • The car was presented by the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Japan (CBCJ)
  • The car is one of two Mirai vehicles specially made by Toyota for CBCJ
  • The popemobile has a length of 5100 mm and a height (including the roof)

Pope Francis was presented with the gift of a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai specially designed for his mobility. He received as a gift from the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Japan (CBCJ), and the Mirai has been for his mobility needs. The car is one of two Toyota Mirai vehicles specially made by Toyota and donated to the CBCJ for the Pope.

Also Read: Toyota Unveils Revamped Mirai Hydrogen Sedan To Take On Tesla

1bmnnqro

The hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai has been specially designed for Pope Francis' mobility

The popemobile has a length of 5100 mm and a height (including the roof) of 2700 mm allowing the Pope to stand and be visible to people. The Mirai is the first mass produced hydrogen powered sedan and was launched in 2014. It is a zero-emission car powered by a hydrogen fuel cell system, enabling a range of around 500km while emitting only water.

t2uuouko

The popemobile has a length of 5100 mm and a height (including the roof) of 2700 mm allowing the Pope to stand and be visible to people

0 Comments

The Toyota Mirai sports a pretty interesting and futuristic design; some of it is a little awkward and weird to look at, but the idea was to project 'maximum air intake' with the car's design. That said, the big grills/air ducts on either side of the front bumper are the most striking feature of its design. The idea is that to streamline air as much as possible while you drive, and this is clearly one of the most striking elements that you find in the car.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Introduces 'Make It Your Own' Personalisation Program For 650 Twins
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Ford's Third-Quarter China Sales Rise 25% Y-o-Y To 164,352 Vehicles
Ford's Third-Quarter China Sales Rise 25% Y-o-Y To 164,352 Vehicles
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Taiwan's Foxconn Says It's Eyeing Electric Vehicle Market
Taiwan's Foxconn Says It's Eyeing Electric Vehicle Market
Pirelli Reboots Its R&D To Stay On Track Through The Pandemic
Pirelli Reboots Its R&D To Stay On Track Through The Pandemic
Library On Wheels Built On Bolero Camper Catches Anand Mahindra’s Attention
Library On Wheels Built On Bolero Camper Catches Anand Mahindra’s Attention
Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices
Hero Electric 'City Speed' Electric Scooters Now Offered With Discounted Prices
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Over 7,200 Ford EcoSport Petrol SUVs Recalled In India
Over 7,200 Ford EcoSport Petrol SUVs Recalled In India

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Glanza

Hatchback, 19.6 - 23.9 Kmpl
Toyota Glanza
Price Starts
₹ 6.98 - 8.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,487 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Price Starts
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 31,885 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Land Cruiser

SUV, 11 Kmpl
Toyota Land Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 1.47 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 3,05,127 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Fortuner

SUV, 14.24 Kmpl
Toyota Fortuner
Price Starts
₹ 28.66 - 36.88 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 59,493 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Vellfire

MUV, 58 Kmpl
Toyota Vellfire
Price Starts
₹ 83.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,73,332 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

SUV, 11.1 Kmpl
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Price Starts
₹ 96.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,99,903 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Camry

Sedan, 19.16 Kmpl
Toyota Camry
Price Starts
₹ 39.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 80,999 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Prius

Sedan, 26.3 Kmpl
Toyota Prius
Price Starts
₹ 45.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 93,599 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Yaris

Sedan, 17.1 - 17.8 Kmpl
Toyota Yaris
Price Starts
₹ 8.65 - 14.07 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,956 9% / 5 yrs
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
02:39
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Sep-20 05:49 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:22
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Sep-20 07:33 PM IST
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
03:19
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Sep-20 09:41 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
03:09
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Aug-20 06:21 PM IST
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
04:26
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Aug-20 07:53 PM IST
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
03:58
Tata Nexon EV Subscription, Toyota Fortuner TRD, Audi RS Q8 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Aug-20 08:39 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
04:02
Kia Sonet Renderings, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Subcompact SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Jul-20 08:39 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
03:20
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Launch, Jeep Compass Night Eagle, Toyota Resumes Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Jul-20 05:06 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 900 Launch, KTM 500 cc Bikes, Toyota Plant Shuts Again
03:28
Triumph Tiger 900 Launch, KTM 500 cc Bikes, Toyota Plant Shuts Again
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Jun-20 09:30 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Auto Headlamps
Auto Headlamps
Electric Fold Orvms
Electric Fold Orvms
Follow Me Home Headlamp
Follow Me Home Headlamp
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Frot Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Frot Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Side
Garnet Red
Garnet Red
Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
Toyota Land Cruiser Rear Back
Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Bi Led Projector Headlamps With Led Clearance Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
Toyota Land Cruiser Led Rear Combination Lamps
Toyota Etios Side View
Toyota Etios Side View
Toyota Etios Rear Back
Toyota Etios Rear Back
Toyota Etios Frond Side View
Toyota Etios Frond Side View
Toyota Fortuner Front 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Front 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Front Profile
Toyota Fortuner Front Profile
Toyota Fortuner Rear 3 4th View
Toyota Fortuner Rear 3 4th View
Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
Toyota Corolla Altis Side Front
Black
Black
Toyota Corolla Altis Front
Toyota Corolla Altis Front
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Front Side View
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color Red
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
Toyota Etios Liva Dual Tone Color
2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
2020 Toyota Vellfire Front Grill
2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
2020 Toyota Vellfire Headlight
2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
2020 Toyota Vellfire Side View
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Front Proile
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Front Proile
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Side View
2018 Toyota Land Cruiser Side View
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Review: It's Still Got It!
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities