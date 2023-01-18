  • Home
  • News
  • India's Adani Partners With Ashok Leyland, Ballard To Make Hydrogen Fueled Electric Truck

India's Adani Partners With Ashok Leyland, Ballard To Make Hydrogen Fueled Electric Truck

The project led by Adani, will have Ballard supply the fuel cell engine, while Indian truck maker Ashok Leyland will provide vehicle and technical support for the project.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
18-Jan-23 11:44 AM IST
India's Adani Partners With Ashok Leyland, Ballard To Make Hydrogen Fueled Electric Truck banner

India's Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Ashok Leyland and Canada's Ballard Power to launch a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation.

The project led by Adani, will have Ballard supply the fuel cell engine, while Indian truck maker Ashok Leyland will provide vehicle and technical support for the project.

The FCET is scheduled to be launched in India in 2023, the flagship company of Adani Group said in a release.

Hydrogen, made by splitting water with an electrical process called electrolysis, can be used as a fuel. If the devices that do that, electrolysers, are powered by renewable energy, the product is called green hydrogen.

In the next ten years, the Adani Group – led by Asia's richest man Gautam Adani – has plans to invest more than $50 billion in green hydrogen and associated ecosystems for a capacity of up to 3 million tons of green hydrogen annually, AEL said.

The Indian government had recently approved an incentive plan of 174.9 billion rupees ($2.11 billion) to promote green hydrogen and had set green hydrogen consumption targets for some industries earlier this month.

Indian companies such as Reliance Industries, Indian Oil, NTPC, Adani, JSW Energy, ReNew Power and Acme Solar have big plans for green hydrogen.

Adani has a tie-up with French energy company TotalEnergies as part of a deal to form a new green hydrogen project in India.

India plans to go net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

 

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Related Articles
Auto Expo 2023: Ashok Leyland Showcases Alternatively Fuelled CV Line-Up
Auto Expo 2023: Ashok Leyland Showcases Alternatively Fuelled CV Line-Up
14 hours ago
Auto Expo 2023: MG Euniq 7 Fuel Cell EV Makes India Debut
Auto Expo 2023: MG Euniq 7 Fuel Cell EV Makes India Debut
5 days ago
Ashok Leyland Appoints Shenu Agarwal As MD & CEO
Ashok Leyland Appoints Shenu Agarwal As MD & CEO
1 month ago
Amazon Signs Green Hydrogen Supply Deal With Plug Power
Amazon Signs Green Hydrogen Supply Deal With Plug Power
2 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2013 Honda City 1.5 S MT
2013 Honda
City 1.5 S MT
60,000 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.7
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2021 Tata Harrier XMA
Great Deal
2021 Tata
Harrier XMA
9,000 km | Diesel | Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
19.90 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Maruti Suzuki Swift DZire VXI
2014 Maruti Suzuki
Swift DZire VXI
40,300 km | Petrol | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.4
10
4.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Question Of The Day

What do you think about the ongoing Auto Expo?

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by Lifestyle
line