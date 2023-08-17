Login

Toyota unveils the Rangga Concept for Indonesian Market

The name of the concept car ‘Rangga’ comes from Javenese language term ‘Ronggo’ signifying heroic and robust character.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Aug-23 05:30 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Toyota initiated a design contest allowing participants to envision the Rangga's possibilities.
  • The production version of the concept will be tailored to individual customer needs by local upfitters.
  • Showcased by Toyota’s rendtition includes the Mobile Café, Ambulance, EV Mobile Service, and Pace Car, showcased its potential to serve various industries and purposes.

Toyota has showcased its Rangga Concept at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, presenting a solution for commercial vehicle needs that can be customised according to buyers' preferences. The Rangga Concept is demonstrated by Toyota's creative renditions, including the Rangga Concept Mobile Cafe, Rangga Concept Ambulance, Rangga Concept EV Mobile Service, and Rangga Concept Pace Car.  Derived from the Javanese language, the name "Rangga" comes from the term "Ronggo," signifying a heroic and robust character. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Flex-Fuel Unveiled With 100% Bioethanol Engine
 

Toyota has engaged the creative community in Indonesia by initiating a design contest for imagining Rangga's potential customisation in the template shared by Toyota. The exhibited concepts include renderings of a drift truck and a camper. The creator of the winning design will receive a prize equivalent to $6,500 (Rs. 539,283.51)

Despite the absence of detailed technical specifications and physical dimensions from Toyota, the images give us a hint that it is a compact model. The Rangga Concept feature is expected to be a single-cab body configuration. 

 

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal

# Toyota# Toyota Motor Corp# Toyota Indonesia

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
8.2
0
10
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
50,493 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Honda City
9.2
0
10
2023 Honda City
3,526 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
₹ 32,475/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Toyota Models

Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta

₹ 19.13 - 25.43 Lakh

Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser

₹ 2.1 Crore

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner

₹ 32.59 - 50.34 Lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross

₹ 18.55 - 29.99 Lakh

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza

₹ 6.71 - 10 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

₹ 10.73 - 19.74 Lakh

Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire

₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore

Toyota Hilux
Toyota Hilux

₹ 30.4 - 37.9 Lakh

Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry

₹ 45.71 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

KTM 890 Duke
KTM 890 Duke

₹ 9 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 24, 2023

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota unveils the Rangga Concept for Indonesian Market
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn