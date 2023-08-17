Toyota unveils the Rangga Concept for Indonesian Market

Toyota has showcased its Rangga Concept at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, presenting a solution for commercial vehicle needs that can be customised according to buyers' preferences. The Rangga Concept is demonstrated by Toyota's creative renditions, including the Rangga Concept Mobile Cafe, Rangga Concept Ambulance, Rangga Concept EV Mobile Service, and Rangga Concept Pace Car. Derived from the Javanese language, the name "Rangga" comes from the term "Ronggo," signifying a heroic and robust character.

Toyota has engaged the creative community in Indonesia by initiating a design contest for imagining Rangga's potential customisation in the template shared by Toyota. The exhibited concepts include renderings of a drift truck and a camper. The creator of the winning design will receive a prize equivalent to $6,500 (Rs. 539,283.51)

Despite the absence of detailed technical specifications and physical dimensions from Toyota, the images give us a hint that it is a compact model. The Rangga Concept feature is expected to be a single-cab body configuration.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal