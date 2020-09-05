New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch

Toyota India is all set to launch the new Yaris limited edition Black in India soon. The sedan is expected to go on sale during festive season.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The new Toyota Yaris limited edition Black will go on sale in India this festive season

Highlights

  • The new Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black is listed on the official site
  • The new Toyota Yaris variant is likely to be launched soon
  • The new Yaris Limited Edition Black will get minor cosmetic updates

Toyota India officially revealed a new special edition model of the Yaris sedan, which is called Yaris Limited Edition Black. The car is expected to be launched in the country during this festive season with an intent to generate good sales. The special edition model has been listed on the official website revealing key features and other details ahead of its India launch. The Japanese carmaker also has teased the Yaris Limited Edition Black on its social media accounts. The sedan comes with an all-black exterior design featuring a few cosmetic updates.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different?

6um4k46g

The Toyota Yaris limited edition Black listed on official website

Aesthetically, the special edition Yaris gets an all-black grille up front along with blacked-out bonnet, front and rear bumpers, ORVMs, fog lamp bezels, pillars giving the sedan the desired look for a limited edition run. The visual appeal of the sedan is further enhanced by chrome garnishing on the headlamp and tail lamp. Apart from the all-black shade, the sedan will also be offered in maroon red body colour with a black roof under the Black edition.

Toyota India hasn't revealed the interior details yet, but we can expect similar treatment on the inside as well. However, the teaser image confirms that the car will get door edge lighting to add up the ambience of the cabin. For safety, the Yaris limited edition will be offered with 7 airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist, disc brakes, Vehicle Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Hill Start Assist.

m1svfpng

The Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black will come with all-black grille with chrome garnishings on headlamp and tail lamp

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch Next Month​

0 Comments

Mechanically, the sedan is expected to get the same powertrain and transmission options offered on the regular model. The engine is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder dual VVT-i petrol unit which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed CVT unit. The motor can generate 106 bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm against the peak torque of 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch
Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha Unveiled In Europe
KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto KTM Developing 750 cc Motorcycles With CFMoto
Netflix Is Developing 'Senna' Biopic Series On Ayrton Senna; To Come Out In 2022 Netflix Is Developing 'Senna' Biopic Series On Ayrton Senna; To Come Out In 2022
India Aims To Reduce Component Imports And Promote Exports To Become Self-Reliant India Aims To Reduce Component Imports And Promote Exports To Become Self-Reliant
In Auto Sector, We Should Move Towards Global Dominance, Says Piyush Goyal In Auto Sector, We Should Move Towards Global Dominance, Says Piyush Goyal
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Russian Search Giant Yandex Has Spun Off Its Self-Driving Car Unit MLU-BV Russian Search Giant Yandex Has Spun Off Its Self-Driving Car Unit MLU-BV
Latest 'No Time To Die Trailer' Reveals New Aston Martins, Maserati & Land Rover SUVs Amidst All The Action Latest 'No Time To Die Trailer' Reveals New Aston Martins, Maserati & Land Rover SUVs Amidst All The Action
Kia Sonet Deliveries To Begin Along With Its Launch On September 18 Kia Sonet Deliveries To Begin Along With Its Launch On September 18
Sebastian Vettel Says F1 Will Have A Challenge Surviving In A World With COVID19  Sebastian Vettel Says F1 Will Have A Challenge Surviving In A World With COVID19 
Ather Energy's Overseas Expansion Plans Put On Hold Ather Energy's Overseas Expansion Plans Put On Hold
Kia Sonet Production Begins; Company Rolls Out First Customer Car From Anantapur Plant Kia Sonet Production Begins; Company Rolls Out First Customer Car From Anantapur Plant
New Battery Policy Could Help Boost Demand For EVs In India: Prakash Javadekar New Battery Policy Could Help Boost Demand For EVs In India: Prakash Javadekar
Ather Energy Targets 1 Million Sales In 5 Years Ather Energy Targets 1 Million Sales In 5 Years
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Ather Energy To Come Up With 100 New Charging Points In India By Year-End
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself A New Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again
Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 And Meteor 350 Spotted Testing Again
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
Lucid Air Beats The Tesla Model S In A Quarter Mile Race
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities