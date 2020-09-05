Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black Revealed; Listed On Website Ahead Of Launch

The new Toyota Yaris limited edition Black will go on sale in India this festive season

Toyota India officially revealed a new special edition model of the Yaris sedan, which is called Yaris Limited Edition Black. The car is expected to be launched in the country during this festive season with an intent to generate good sales. The special edition model has been listed on the official website revealing key features and other details ahead of its India launch. The Japanese carmaker also has teased the Yaris Limited Edition Black on its social media accounts. The sedan comes with an all-black exterior design featuring a few cosmetic updates.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different?

The Toyota Yaris limited edition Black listed on official website

Aesthetically, the special edition Yaris gets an all-black grille up front along with blacked-out bonnet, front and rear bumpers, ORVMs, fog lamp bezels, pillars giving the sedan the desired look for a limited edition run. The visual appeal of the sedan is further enhanced by chrome garnishing on the headlamp and tail lamp. Apart from the all-black shade, the sedan will also be offered in maroon red body colour with a black roof under the Black edition.

Toyota India hasn't revealed the interior details yet, but we can expect similar treatment on the inside as well. However, the teaser image confirms that the car will get door edge lighting to add up the ambience of the cabin. For safety, the Yaris limited edition will be offered with 7 airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist, disc brakes, Vehicle Stability Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and Hill Start Assist.

The Toyota Yaris Limited Edition Black will come with all-black grille with chrome garnishings on headlamp and tail lamp

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch Next Month​

Mechanically, the sedan is expected to get the same powertrain and transmission options offered on the regular model. The engine is a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder dual VVT-i petrol unit which comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed CVT unit. The motor can generate 106 bhp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm against the peak torque of 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.