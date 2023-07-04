The all-new Triumph Speed 400 and Triumph Scrambler 400 X may offer the most affordable entry-point into the Triumph motorcycle range, but the design, quality, as well as fit and finish of these bikes certainly underscore their premium appeal. The made-in-India Triumph bikes have been designed developed at Triumph’s Hinckley headquarters in the UK but have been manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India. According to Triumph Motorcycles, both models will be “priced competitively.”

What should be a good price point for the new Triumph bikes? Prices will be announced on July 5, 2023

Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X Engine

Both bikes share the same 398 cc, four-valve engine which puts out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. Both models are based on the same frame, a hybrid spine with perimeter and tubular steel with a bolt-on rear subframe. Along with dual-channel ABS, standard switchable traction control, both bikes also look quite premium. But will the pricing be as premium?

Most-Affordable Triumph Modern Classic Bikes

Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are positioned as entry-level modern classic bikes, with each offering a distinctive flavour: in this case, a modern classic roadster and a modern classic scrambler respectively. Although prices may be in line with the excellent design, fit and finish and premium touches, we feel Triumph Motorcycles will price these competitively, maybe even undercutting the Rs. 3 lakh price barrier for the Speed 400.

A price tag of around Rs. 3 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Triumph Speed 400 will make it a very attractive proposition.

Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X Price Expectation

In our book, if Triumph manages to price the Speed 400 between Rs. 2.95-3.10 lakh (Ex-showroom), it will be a good price range which will be justifiable with the tech and performance the bike claims. For the Scrambler 400 X, we reckon anything between Rs. 3.25-3.40 lakh (Ex-showroom) will be an attractive price range.

The Scrambler 400 X, if priced under Rs. 3.5 lakh (Ex-showroom), will offer a superb alternative as a fun, dual-sport package. Perhaps will even make sense as a second or third addition to anyone's garage!

If Triumph manages to price both these bikes at or around those prices, the most-affordable Triumph motorcycles will certainly shake up the segment, and maybe even a segment above which has the three parallel-twin engine models from Royal Enfield sitting pretty without any direct rivals.

Watch car&bike discussion on the new Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X:

Basic Specifications Comparisons with rivals: